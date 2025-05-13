  1. Home
2025 May 13   10:40

shipbuilding

JR Shipping Group expands fleet with two diesel-electric ECO-8500 dry cargo vessels

JR Shipping Group has placed an order for two diesel-electric driven ECO-8500 short sea dry cargo vessels with Chowgule Shipbuilding in India, according to the company's release.

The vessels, each with a deadweight of 8,500 tons and a 13,900 cubic meter single hold, are part of a broader series of eight ships developed in cooperation with Boomsma Shipping and Leonhardt & Blumberg.  

The vessels will feature diesel-electric propulsion systems powered by four Tier III + SCR Volvo generators, designed to reduce propulsion energy needs by 50% to 60% compared to existing tonnage.

The ships are designed by Conoship International of the Netherlands and will be equipped for future energy-saving and emission-reduction innovations, including wind-assisted propulsion, carbon capture, and emission-free battery operation.

CO₂ emissions reductions are expected to range from 50% to 90%.  

JR Shipping Group will take delivery of the sixth vessel in the series by the end of June 2027, and the eighth vessel by the end of February 2028.  

This order marks JR Shipping Group’s return to the dry cargo sector, following the company’s exit from the segment in 2019 after the sale of its last 5,000-tonners.

JR Shipping Group is a Dutch maritime services company headquartered in Harlingen, the Netherlands. The company operates a diverse fleet of vessels, including container feeders, dry cargo vessels, and offshore service vessels.

Chowgule Shipbuilding is part of the Chowgule Group, based in India. It specializes in constructing technologically advanced vessels including bulk carriers, dry cargo ships, and other specialized vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

electric

