CEVA Logistics cuts CO2 by 84% with new low carbon LCL service from France to Abidjan

CEVA Logistics announced the launch of its first low carbon Less Than Container Load (LCL) ocean freight service between France and Ivory Coast.

The new service, part of CEVA’s FORPLANET suite of sustainable logistics solutions, utilizes marine biofuel and achieves an 84 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional ocean freight.

The weekly service operates from Rouen, Marseille, and Lyon, with a 24-day transit time to Abidjan, Ivory Coast. It is available for all types of cargo.

Paul Bernard, managing director for West Africa and Overseas Territories at CEVA Logistics, stated: “CEVA’s new low carbon ocean freight service from France to Ivory Coast supports our core mission to continuously innovate and diversify our sustainable logistics offerings. CEVA’s ambition is to expand our capabilities to sustainably support our customers’ end-to-end supply chains.”

CEVA Logistics reported that in 2024, it avoided over 26,000 tons of CO2 emissions through the use of more than 10 million liters of sustainable marine and aviation fuels.

CEVA Logistics is a global logistics and supply chain management company headquartered in Marseille, France. It provides a wide range of services, including contract logistics, freight forwarding, and transportation services via air, ocean, and ground. CEVA Logistics operates in more than 170 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people across over 1,500 facilities. In 2024, the company generated revenue of US$18.3 billion. It is a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group.