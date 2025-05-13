NYK wins concession for a car terminal in Barcelona

NYK has secured a 27-year concession to build and operate a €75 million car terminal at the Port of Barcelona. This development comes as the port prepares to centralise container shipping in its southern area.

The new terminal will occupy more than 101,000 m3 and is anticipated to come on stream in early 2027.



The terminal will be operated using 100% electric vehicles and handling equipment and the automatic silo will be topped by a photovoltaic installation with an annual generation capacity of 3,211 MWh.



NYK's did also includes a significant commitment to intermodality/ The new terminal will be located next to the railway terminal on Princep d'Espanya whart, which can currently operate 750-metre trains in all three guages, n+and it is sheduled to be further expanded with a fourth track, which will allow NYK to move up to 10 trains per week.

