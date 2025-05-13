  1. Home
2025 May 13   12:24

shipbuilding

VARD selects TMC Compressors for energy-efficient air system on Havbryn trawler

VARD has contracted TMC Compressors to deliver an energy-efficient marine compressed air system for a stern trawler currently under construction for Havbryn AS, according to the company's release.

The system will utilize TMC’s Smart Air compressors, which offer up to 40% energy savings compared to conventional compressors, and will include control and service air compressors and air dryers.

The compressors are based on frequency-controlled technology that adjusts motor speed according to the required air volume, resulting in reduced power consumption during lower air demand.  

Hans Petter Tanum, Director of Sales and Business Development at TMC, stated: “We understand that VARD will outfit the trawler with its highly efficient energy storage system, energy management system and an innovative heat recovery system that all contribute towards minimised fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Our Smart Air compressors, which can offer up to 40 percent energy saving compared to conventional compressors, certainly add to the clear and impressive energy-saving profile of this stern trawler.”  

TMC will deliver the equipment to one of VARD’s yards in Norway. The contract value was not disclosed.  The vessel is of VARD 8 02 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. It will measure 80.4 meters in length and 16.7 meters in beam. The design supports semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations with a focus on fuel efficiency, fish handling, and environmentally friendly operations.  

Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.  

Havbryn AS is part of Strand Rederiet, one of Norway’s largest family-owned fishing boat operators. 

VARD is a Norwegian shipbuilding group specializing in the design and construction of specialized vessels, including fishing vessels, offshore and expedition ships. Headquartered in Norway, VARD operates several shipyards in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam, offering services from vessel design to equipment integration and turnkey deliveries. 

TMC Compressors is a Norway-based company focused on supplying compressed air systems for the marine and offshore industries. Their portfolio includes energy-efficient compressors, including the Smart Air series, designed to reduce power consumption and operational costs.

