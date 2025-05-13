NYK, JERA, and Trelleborg launch first DynaMoor mooring system trial in Japan

On May 13, NYK Line, JERA Co., Inc., and Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI), a division of Trelleborg AB, installed the DynaMoor mooring system at the coal unloading berth of JERA’s Hitachinaka Thermal Power Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, according to NYK's release.

The DynaMoor system, developed by TMI, is designed to reduce vessel sway and surge at berth by automatically adjusting mooring line tension. This marks the first time the system has been deployed in Japan.

Two DynaMoor units have been installed and will undergo a one-year operational trial using actual ships. Motion sensors will be attached to berthed vessels to measure hull sway and surge.

The trial aims to verify the system's effectiveness in reducing ship movement and enhancing the safety and efficiency of port operations.

According to the companies, ports exposed to swells and long-period waves, typically ranging from 30 to 300 seconds, face disruptions in cargo operations due to vessel movement. Current methods of controlling mooring line tension from the ship have proven insufficient under these conditions, prompting the exploration of port-installed solutions such as DynaMoor.

NYK Line is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, providing global logistics services, including container shipping, bulk shipping, and logistics solutions.

JERA is Japan’s largest power generation company.

Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI) provides engineered polymer solutions and technology systems for marine, infrastructure, and energy sectors.