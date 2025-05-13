  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NYK, JERA, and Trelleborg launch first DynaMoor mooring system trial in Japan

2025 May 13   13:59

ports

NYK, JERA, and Trelleborg launch first DynaMoor mooring system trial in Japan

On May 13, NYK Line, JERA Co., Inc., and Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI), a division of Trelleborg AB, installed the DynaMoor mooring system at the coal unloading berth of JERA’s Hitachinaka Thermal Power Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, according to NYK's release.

The DynaMoor system, developed by TMI, is designed to reduce vessel sway and surge at berth by automatically adjusting mooring line tension. This marks the first time the system has been deployed in Japan.  

Two DynaMoor units have been installed and will undergo a one-year operational trial using actual ships. Motion sensors will be attached to berthed vessels to measure hull sway and surge.

The trial aims to verify the system's effectiveness in reducing ship movement and enhancing the safety and efficiency of port operations.

According to the companies, ports exposed to swells and long-period waves, typically ranging from 30 to 300 seconds, face disruptions in cargo operations due to vessel movement. Current methods of controlling mooring line tension from the ship have proven insufficient under these conditions, prompting the exploration of port-installed solutions such as DynaMoor.  

NYK Line is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, providing global logistics services, including container shipping, bulk shipping, and logistics solutions.

JERA is Japan’s largest power generation company.

Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI) provides engineered polymer solutions and technology systems for marine, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

NIB provides €45 mln loan for ESL Shipping’s four dual-fuel methanol vessels

17:26

Strategic Marine delivers second hybrid fast crew boat to Centus Marine

17:13

Italy and Greece agree on €1.9 bln subsea power link

16:58

Equinor exercises first option for Møkster’s emergency response vessels on NCS

16:25

World's first commercial-scale E-methanol facility opens in Denmark

15:59

Suez Canal Authority implements 15% toll rebate for large containerships

14:45

Baltic Container Terminal, Gdynia completes Phase 1 quay upgrade

14:29

Denmark assumes chairmanship of Arctic Council from Norway

12:24

VARD selects TMC Compressors for energy-efficient air system on Havbryn trawler

12:12

NYK wins concession for a car terminal in Barcelona

11:50

ESVAGT and KMC Line form JV to enter South Korea's offshore wind market

11:10

CEVA Logistics cuts CO2 by 84% with new low carbon LCL service from France to Abidjan

10:40

JR Shipping Group expands fleet with two diesel-electric ECO-8500 dry cargo vessels

10:06

Aker BP charters Olympic Notos for walk-to-work operations on Munin Licence

09:06

North Star achieves world's first Cyber Resilience Certification for offshore wind vessels

2025 May 12

18:00

Höegh Evi signs 10-year FSRU charter agreement with EGAS for Egypt's LNG import project

17:20

Aker Arctic wins contract to design new intermediate-class icebreaker for Finland

17:06

DP World and Dominican Republic Government sign MoU for $760 mln port and Free Trade Zone expansion

16:43

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao, expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan

16:16

Fincantieri's revenues up 35% in Q1 2025

15:43

South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

14:51

Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

14:00

US port cargo volumes expected to fall as tariffs disrupt US supply chain

13:44

U.S. and China agree to suspend part of tariffs for 90 days

13:31

FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

12:53

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

11:20

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

10:48

Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news