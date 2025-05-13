  1. Home
2025 May 13   14:29

shipping

Denmark assumes chairmanship of Arctic Council from Norway

The Kingdom of Denmark has formally assumed the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from Norway during a handover ceremony held in Tromsø, according to the release.

The event marks the beginning of Denmark's two-year term leading the Council.  On behalf of the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Research, Vivian Motzfeldt, received the chairmanship gavel from Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide.  

"It is a great honor that we can now begin the Kingdom's chairmanship of the Arctic Council. In an internationally challenging time, our clear ambition is that our work will benefit the Arctic peoples. I thank Norway for the valuable work they have done in recent years and their strong results. I look forward to good cooperation with the Faroe Islands and Denmark, where we can jointly take responsibility for leading the work in the Arctic Council," said Vivian Motzfeldt.  

Sirið Stenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Industry of the Faroe Islands, emphasized the role of the Arctic Council in multilateral cooperation. "The Arctic Council has for three decades demonstrated the value of multilateral cooperation, and it entails a special responsibility to assume the chairmanship at a time like this. In close cooperation with Greenland and Denmark, the Faroe Islands, in the role of Deputy SAO Chair, will highlight the key priorities of the chairmanship program, support the work to secure the Council's future, and contribute actively to managing the chairmanship in a time when international cooperation in the Arctic and the North Atlantic is more important than ever," Stenberg said.  

Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen added: "The Arctic Council plays a central role in the coming years. At a time when cooperation in the region is challenged, Norway has made a significant effort to restart the work in the Arctic Council. I look forward to continuing this important task, as we together with Greenland and the Faroe Islands assume the chairmanship for the next two years."  

The Kingdom of Denmark will now lead the Council's efforts to address common challenges faced by Arctic countries and communities. This is the second time Denmark holds the chairmanship, the first being from 2009 to 2011.  

Denmark's chairmanship will focus on five thematic priorities: Indigenous peoples and Arctic communities, sustainable economic development and energy transition, oceans, climate change in the Arctic, and biodiversity.  

Kenneth Høegh has been appointed as the new Arctic Ambassador and will serve as Chair of the Senior Arctic Officials (SAO Chair), while the Faroe Islands will serve as Deputy SAO Chair. Denmark will continue its role as National SAO. 

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum established in 1996 to promote cooperation among Arctic states and Indigenous organizations. The Council addresses issues such as sustainable development, climate change, biodiversity, and emergency preparedness. It comprises eight Arctic states and six Indigenous organizations as permanent participants.

