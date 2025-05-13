  1. Home
2025 May 13   14:45

ports

Baltic Container Terminal, Gdynia completes Phase 1 quay upgrade

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) in Gdynia, in coordination with the Port of Gdynia Authority, has completed Phase 1 of a two-phase upgrade of its Helskie Quay, according to ICTSI's release.

Phase 1 involved the construction of 400 meters of quay with a depth of 15.5 meters, along with the installation of a third rail for wider span cranes, new hydrotechnical structures, roads, and utility networks.

The investment totaled USD 42 million and was delivered on schedule under challenging operational and environmental conditions.  

“The completion of Phase 1 of our development program lays the foundation from which major benefits will be made available to clients,” said Wojciech Szymulewicz, BCT CEO.  

Phase 2 is scheduled for completion by the end of Q2 2026. This phase includes the reconstruction of an additional 400 meters of quay, the installation of new crane tracks, heavy-duty surfaces, and modernization of utility and hydrotechnical infrastructure. Phase 2 will also include the delivery of either two or four new super post-Panamax quay cranes, which are expected to raise the terminal’s annual berth handling capacity to between 1.2 million and 1.6 million TEUs, depending on the final configuration.  

Total investment across both phases is expected to exceed USD 84 million.  

Additional projects include the implementation of the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System in October 2025, which will introduce a booking system for truck drivers and prepare the terminal for advanced optimization tools such as Prime Route and Expert Docking.  

The Port Authority of Gdynia is preparing a tender to construct an internal road connecting a nine-hectare storage yard with the Helskie Quay. Construction is expected to finish in 2026.  

BCT’s operations are supported by the recently completed Gdynia Port Rail Station, where 17 percent of BCT’s 2024 container volume, nearly 100,000 TEUs, was moved by rail.  

Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI Senior Vice President and EMEA region head, commented: “Phase 2 will follow swiftly, putting BCT and the Port of Gdynia in a strong position to consolidate and expand traffic volume across the board – deep-sea, short-sea and feeder.”  

BCT currently handles MSC’s Britannia Service linking Asia and Northern Europe, as well as MSC’s Ecuador – NWC & Scanbaltic – USA service. In the short-sea sector, BCT is served by VIA SEA, which operates a weekly POL – LT – NO – UK – NL – NO service. 

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a global operator of ports and terminals headquartered in the Philippines. The company operates in more than 20 countries across six continents, providing port management and logistics solutions.

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) BCT is a subsidiary of ICTSI located in Gdynia, Poland. It serves as a key gateway for containerized cargo in the Baltic Sea region, handling deep-sea, short-sea, and feeder services.

The Port of Gdynia Authority is the governmental body responsible for managing the Port of Gdynia.

