  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. World's first commercial-scale E-methanol facility opens in Denmark

2025 May 13   16:25

methanol

World's first commercial-scale E-methanol facility opens in Denmark

The Kassø e-methanol facility in Aabenraa, Denmark, has been officially inaugurated and is now operational, according to European Energy's release.

The plant, developed by European Energy and operated in partnership with Mitsui & Co., is owned by Solar Park Kassø ApS under Kassø MidCo ApS, with European Energy A/S holding a 51% stake and Mitsui & Co. 49%.  

With an annual production capacity of 42,000 tonnes, the Kassø facility is the first globally to produce e-methanol at commercial scale, using only renewable energy.

The facility integrates power from the adjacent 304 MW Kassø Solar Park with carbon capture and utilisation technology, combining biogenic CO₂ and green hydrogen to produce e-methanol with up to 97% lower carbon emissions compared to fossil methanol.  

Key offtakers include A.P. Moller – Maersk, which will use the e-methanol to fuel the Laura Mærsk, the world’s first methanol-powered container vessel.

E-methanol from the Kassø facility will also be used by the LEGO Group and Novo Nordisk to replace fossil methanol in select production processes.  

The project supports direct decarbonisation efforts in sectors considered difficult to electrify, including maritime shipping and industrial manufacturing.

According to Rabab Raafat Boulos, Executive Vice President at A.P. Moller – Maersk, “We are excited to receive the first e-methanol from the Kassø facility, marking an important milestone in our global efforts to source alternative fuels for our vessel fleet.”  

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, stated, “The start of operations at Kassø marks a major step forward in bringing Power-to-X technologies into real-world use.” 

Takashi Furutani, Senior Executive Managing Officer at Mitsui & Co., said, “Kassø exemplifies the importance of international collaboration in scaling low-emission solutions.” 

European Energy is a renewable energy company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 2004, the company develops, finances, constructs, and operates wind, solar, and Power-to-X projects. It operates in 25 countries and has a project development pipeline exceeding 65 GW. 

Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company headquartered in Japan.

Maersk is a global logistics and shipping company based in Denmark. It operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.

Topics:

methanol

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

NIB provides €45 mln loan for ESL Shipping’s four dual-fuel methanol vessels

17:26

Strategic Marine delivers second hybrid fast crew boat to Centus Marine

17:13

Italy and Greece agree on €1.9 bln subsea power link

16:58

Equinor exercises first option for Møkster’s emergency response vessels on NCS

15:59

Suez Canal Authority implements 15% toll rebate for large containerships

14:45

Baltic Container Terminal, Gdynia completes Phase 1 quay upgrade

14:29

Denmark assumes chairmanship of Arctic Council from Norway

13:59

NYK, JERA, and Trelleborg launch first DynaMoor mooring system trial in Japan

12:24

VARD selects TMC Compressors for energy-efficient air system on Havbryn trawler

12:12

NYK wins concession for a car terminal in Barcelona

11:50

ESVAGT and KMC Line form JV to enter South Korea's offshore wind market

11:10

CEVA Logistics cuts CO2 by 84% with new low carbon LCL service from France to Abidjan

10:40

JR Shipping Group expands fleet with two diesel-electric ECO-8500 dry cargo vessels

10:06

Aker BP charters Olympic Notos for walk-to-work operations on Munin Licence

09:06

North Star achieves world's first Cyber Resilience Certification for offshore wind vessels

2025 May 12

18:00

Höegh Evi signs 10-year FSRU charter agreement with EGAS for Egypt's LNG import project

17:20

Aker Arctic wins contract to design new intermediate-class icebreaker for Finland

17:06

DP World and Dominican Republic Government sign MoU for $760 mln port and Free Trade Zone expansion

16:43

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao, expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan

16:16

Fincantieri's revenues up 35% in Q1 2025

15:43

South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

14:51

Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

14:00

US port cargo volumes expected to fall as tariffs disrupt US supply chain

13:44

U.S. and China agree to suspend part of tariffs for 90 days

13:31

FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

12:53

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

11:20

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

10:48

Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news