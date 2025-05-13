  1. Home
2025 May 13

Equinor exercises first option for Møkster’s emergency response vessels on NCS

Equinor ASA, a Norwegian energy company, has exercised the first option under a frame agreement with Simon Møkster Shipping AS for the continued use of three Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS, according to the company's release.

The vessels, Stril Poseidon, Stril Herkules, and Stril Merkur, will maintain their services supporting Equinor’s offshore operations. 

Simon Møkster Shipping AS stated, “Møkster is proud to announce that Equinor has exercised the first option for the Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels Stril Poseidon, Stril Herkules and Stril Merkur. The vessels will continue their services at the NCS and Møkster is looking forward to continue the co-operation with Equinor in the years to come.”  

No specific financial details or duration of the option were disclosed in the announcement.

The agreement underscores Equinor’s ongoing commitment to safety and operational continuity on the NCS, where it operates over 1,400 production and injection wells. The NCS remains a key area for Equinor’s oil and gas production, with plans to drill approximately 600 improved oil recovery wells and 250 exploration wells by 2035 to maintain production levels. 

Simon Møkster Shipping AS, a provider of offshore support vessels, has a history of collaboration with Equinor, supplying ERRVs critical for emergency preparedness and rescue operations in offshore environments.  

All news