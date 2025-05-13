Italy and Greece agree on €1.9 bln subsea power link

Italian transmission system operator Terna and Greek counterpart IPTO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop GRITA 2, a new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical interconnection between Italy and Greece, according to Terna's release.

The agreement was finalized during the Italy-Greece Intergovernmental Summit in Rome.

The proposed infrastructure will have a transmission capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) and span approximately 300 kilometers, including around 240 kilometers of subsea cable installed at depths reaching 1,000 meters.

This project will complement the existing 500 MW interconnection that has been operational since 2002.

Terna and IPTO plan to invest approximately €1.9 billion in the GRITA 2 project.

On the Italian side, the subsea cable will make landfall in Melendugno, with a new converter station to be constructed in Galatina, both located in the province of Lecce.

Giuseppina Di Foggia, CEO and General Manager of Terna, stated: "The new submarine power link between Italy and Greece will enhance energy security in southern Italy and facilitate efficient energy procurement by enabling new resources and maintaining energy exchange between the two countries. Operating alongside the existing interconnection, which has been in service since 2002, this project will further increase the efficiency of electricity transmission."

Manos Manousakis, Chairman and CEO of IPTO, commented: "Electrical interconnectivity plays a vital role in advancing Europe’s climate goals and clean energy transition. The new energy corridor between Greece and Italy will not only expand the capacity for electricity exchange but also bolster energy security and enhance the efficiency of the integrated European electricity market, delivering tangible benefits to consumers in both nations. IPTO and Terna, leveraging their extensive technical expertise and strong collaborative relationship, are well-positioned to successfully deliver this strategic infrastructure project."

The three-year MoU establishes a joint project governance structure to define the overarching strategy and coordinate activities. Terna and IPTO will also enter into subsequent agreements governing the joint management of tendering processes for cable and converter station procurement, as well as the implementation of the infrastructure.

GRITA 2 is included in the European Transmission System Operators’ Ten-Year Network Development Plan 2024 and has been jointly proposed for inclusion in the second list of Projects of Common Interest / Projects of Mutual Interest.

Terna is Italy's national electricity transmission system operator, responsible for the planning, development, and maintenance of the high-voltage electricity grid. The company manages over 74,000 kilometers of power lines and plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security and efficiency of Italy's electricity system.

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) is the operator of the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. The company is tasked with the operation, maintenance, and development of the national transmission grid, ensuring the reliable and efficient transmission of electricity across Greece.