2025 May 13   17:26

Strategic Marine delivers second hybrid fast crew boat to Centus Marine

Strategic Marine has delivered a second hybrid Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Centus Marine, continuing their partnership focused on enhancing sustainable offshore vessel technologies, according to the company's release.

The vessel, named Centus Alesha, is equipped with Strategic Marine’s hybrid propulsion system, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The vessel was developed in collaboration with Centus Marine to support more sustainable offshore operations while ensuring performance, reliability, and safety.  

This marks the second hybrid FCB delivered to Centus Marine, following the first unit delivered in 2024.

According to Centus Marine, the delivery supports the company's strategy to expand its hybrid fleet and improve operational and environmental standards in the offshore energy sector.  

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, stated: “The delivery of Centus Alesha reflects our strong and ongoing relationship with Centus Marine. We are proud to contribute another vessel that aligns with our shared mission of leading sustainable innovation in offshore transport.”  

Derick Soo of Centus Marine commented: “Centus Alesha represents another big step forward in our decarbonisation efforts. We are excited to expand our hybrid fleet and raise the bar for operational and environmental excellence in the region.” 

Centus Marine Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian company licensed by Petronas, focusing on the ownership and operation of Fast Crew Boats (FCBs). Established in 2013, the company operates a fleet of nearly 20 vessels. 

Strategic Marine Group is a global shipbuilding company specializing in the construction and fabrication of aluminium vessels. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates shipyards and maintains a presence in Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

