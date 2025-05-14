AD Ports Group to invest USD 775 mln in Kazakhstan, expand fleet and terminal operations in Caspian Region

  1. Home
2025 May 14   09:47

ports

AD Ports Group announced the signing and exchange of several agreements to expand its operations in Kazakhstan, bringing its total investment in the country to USD 775 million, according to the company's release.

The agreements were signed during the UAE–Kazakhstan Business Forum, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan. The event aimed to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral cooperation in key economic sectors.  

Building on its existing partnership with KazMunayGas (KMG), which started in December 2022, AD Ports Group signed an agreement with KMG to commission up to four shallow-draft container ships for operations in the Caspian Sea. Each vessel will have a capacity of 780 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

The parties are also considering joint investment in up to four Aframax crude oil tankers to support Kazakhstan's energy exports.

Additionally, AD Ports Group and SEMURG Invest LLP signed preliminary Heads of Terms to establish a joint venture to develop the Sarzha Multipurpose Terminal (SMT) at Kuryk Seaport. The terminal will handle general cargo, containers, and dry bulk cargo.  

AD Ports Group also signed Memoranda of Understanding with Kazakh Invest, the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, and the Special Economic Zone Morport Aktau to explore joint trade development activities.  

Since 2024, AD Ports Group has transported 1,095,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of crude oil within the Caspian Sea using two tankers and 6,095,000 MT in the Black Sea with a fleet of four vessels.  

In addition to the SMT project, AD Ports Group and SEMURG Invest LLP are already developing a grain terminal at Kuryk Port with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. 

AD Ports Group, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), is an integrated trade, logistics, and transport solutions provider based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The Group manages ports, industrial zones, logistics parks, and shipping services, playing a key role in the UAE's efforts to develop global trade corridors, particularly the East-West Silk Road "Middle Corridor." 

KazMunayGas is the national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan. Established in 2002, it is responsible for exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and gas within Kazakhstan and for export.

SEMURG Invest LLP is an investment company in Kazakhstan focused on infrastructure development, particularly in logistics and port services. The company is involved in projects such as terminal and port development at Kuryk Port. 

Kazakh Invest is the national company of Kazakhstan tasked with attracting foreign investment into the country. It acts as a one-stop-shop for investors and provides services including investment project support, information on regulatory requirements, and facilitating government relations. 

The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan supports the country’s business community in promoting exports and international trade cooperation. It serves as a platform for dialogue between businesses and government agencies and helps foster trade relationships globally. 

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Morport Aktau is a designated area in Kazakhstan focused on developing logistics, port services, and industrial operations. It offers incentives to investors and aims to position Aktau as a major logistics and transshipment hub in the Caspian Sea region.

