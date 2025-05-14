  1. Home
2025 May 14   10:12

ports

Port of Livorno commences major expansion with Piattaforma Europa Project

The Port of Livorno has officially commenced the Piattaforma Europa project, a significant expansion initiative aimed at transforming the port into a key logistics hub for Tuscany, according to DEME's release.

The project was inaugurated with a ceremonial laying of the first stone, marking the beginning of extensive dredging and coastal defense works.

The project, with an estimated investment of €550 million, is scheduled to span five years. It encompasses the construction of 3 kilometers of docks, two terminals, and the addition of 2 million square meters of new port area.

The dredging operations will involve the removal of approximately 14.5 million cubic meters of sediment, deepening the access channel to a depth of 17 meters and the internal basins and docks to 16 meters.

Additionally, the project includes the construction of two new breakwaters and the relocation of the existing Meloria breakwater. The dredged material will be repurposed to build the future platform.

The contract for these works was awarded in March 2022 to a joint venture comprising DEME Group's Italian subsidiary SIDRA, Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, Sales, and Fincosit.

Luciano Guerrieri, the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, emphasized the project's significance: "Today is one of the days that marks the history of the port of Livorno."

DEME Group is a Belgian company specializing in dredging, land reclamation, and marine engineering. DEME operates globally, providing solutions for complex marine infrastructure projects.  

SIDRA (Società Italiana Dragaggi), the Italian subsidiary of DEME Group, focuses on dredging and maritime construction projects within Italy.

Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, a division of Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, specializing in maritime infrastructure and civil engineering projects.  

Sales is an Italian construction company with experience in large-scale infrastructure projects, including port and coastal developments.

Fincosit is an Italian engineering and construction firm specializing in maritime and civil infrastructure projects.

ports

