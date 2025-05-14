Sea Dragon offshore support vessel to be built to ABS Class

An offshore support vessel (OSV) dedicated to serving offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, for DOF, will be built to ABS Class in Poland, according to ABS's release.

The vessel, designed by MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd., will be constructed at CRIST S.A. shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

“We are proud to support this milestone new construction project from MMC, the first in Poland under ABS Class in more than a decade. ABS classed the first workboats to venture offshore in the United States and has many years of experience with specialized offshore support vessels, especially with assets supporting the harsh environments in Canadian waters,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

“CRIST Shipyard, with extensive experience in building innovative and complex vessels, stands out in Europe thanks to its specialized team of engineers and managers. As a globally recognized brand, we participate in key projects, delivering solutions that set the highest standards of quality and modernity. We look forward to working with ABS on this new project for DOF,” said a CRIST Project Manager.

The ABS Harsh Environment Technology Center in Canada supports vessels operating in extreme conditions in arctic waters and offshore in the North Atlantic.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is an international classification society established in 1862, headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA. ABS provides classification and technical services to ensure the safety, environmental performance, and operational efficiency of marine and offshore assets.

CRIST S.A. is a shipyard located in Gdynia, Poland, specializing in the construction of complex offshore structures, ships for renewable energy projects, and other specialized vessels.

MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd. is a Polish engineering and design company focused on the development of specialized vessels and marine consulting services.

DOF Group is a Norwegian offshore services company providing integrated offshore services to the oil and gas industry globally, including platform supply, anchor handling, and subsea operations.