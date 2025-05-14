CMES to equip eight new LNG carriers with Ascenz Marorka's smart shipping technology

GTT and its smart shipping subsidiary, Ascenz Marorka, announced that China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has selected Ascenz Marorka’s digital solutions for eight 175,000 m³ LNG carriers currently under construction at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) in China.

These vessels will be equipped with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and Ascenz Marorka’s suite of digital tools, including on-board systems, real-time vessel performance monitoring platform and associated services, LNG cargo management modules, weather routing and voyage optimisation applications, along with expert advisory services.

The eight LNG carriers represent CMES's first fully owned and operated vessels of this type, with deliveries scheduled between late 2025 and mid-2027.

Sheng Shanxing, Vice President of CMES LNG Shipping Company, stated: "In selecting GTT and Ascenz Marorka, we are placing our trust in world-class LNG expertise. Their digital solutions provide not only the tools but also the insight to operate our LNG fleet more safely and efficiently, delivering long-term value to our company and to our charterers."

Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT and CEO of Ascenz Marorka, commented: "We are honoured by the trust placed in us by CMES. By combining GTT’s expertise in LNG with our Smart Shipping solution, we offer LNG operators a comprehensive set of modules and services that enhances voyage efficiency, ensures cargo safety and supports compliance with ever-evolving regulatory and commercial requirements. This choice confirms the ability of our solution to deliver tangible value, notably through the maximization of the delivered cargo."

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) is a state-owned enterprise headquartered in Shanghai, China, and a subsidiary of China Merchants Group. Established in 2004, CMES specializes in the transportation of energy resources, including oil and gas.

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) is a French engineering company founded in 1994 through the merger of Gaztransport and Technigaz. Headquartered in Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France, GTT specializes in the design and development of membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, particularly LNG.

Ascenz Marorka is a subsidiary of GTT, formed by the merger of Ascenz (Singapore) and Marorka (Iceland). The company provides digital solutions for the maritime industry, focusing on vessel performance optimization, fuel consumption monitoring, and emissions reduction.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) is one of China's largest shipbuilding companies, located in Dalian, Liaoning Province. The company specializes in the construction of various types of vessels, including LNG carriers, and is known for its advanced shipbuilding capabilities.