MacGregor to provide electric cargo cranes for Vertom’s vessels built in India

MacGregor, a provider of cargo handling solutions, has secured an order from Vertom, a Netherlands-based shipowner and maritime service provider, to deliver fully electric cargo cranes for four multipurpose vessels, according to the company's release.

This marks MacGregor's first order for electric cranes to be installed on vessels built in India, further expanding its reach in the growing market for sustainable solutions.

The vessels are scheduled for construction at Chowgule Shipyard in India, with the order facilitated by VARYA Tech Pvt Ltd., MacGregor's local sales partner.

The first crane deliveries are expected to begin in 2026. Each vessel will be equipped with two SWL 80t - 18m fully electric cargo cranes, with the order being booked in Q2 2025.

The electric cranes are designed to improve safety, operational efficiency, and reliability, while minimizing environmental impact compared to conventional hydraulic systems.

“We are pleased to partner with MacGregor on this important step forward in the electrification of our fleet,” said Rolf van Leeuwen, Newbuilding Superintendent at Vertom. “These electric cranes support our commitment to safer and more sustainable operations, and reflect our ambition to lead by example in responsible shipping.”

MacGregor is a global provider of cargo handling solutions, specializing in equipment for the maritime industry. The company offers products and services designed to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of cargo handling operations on ships.

Vertom is a Netherlands-based company providing ship-owning and maritime services. The company specializes in a wide range of vessel types, including multipurpose ships.

Chowgule Shipyard, located in India, is a well-established shipbuilding and ship repair facility. The yard specializes in the construction of various types of vessels, including multipurpose ships.