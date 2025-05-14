ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for Naval shipbuilding collaboration

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 13, 2025, to collaborate on joint development projects for international naval shipbuilding, according to ABS's release.

The agreement aims to secure approval in principle from ABS for three HHI naval ship designs: the HDA-24000 Auxiliary Logistic Support Ship, the HDF-3200 Frigate, and the HDP-2200 Offshore Patrol Vessel.

ABS will apply its goal-based and prescriptive requirements to evaluate these designs, ensuring compliance with international standards for naval vessels.

The collaboration is intended to support fleets for the United States and allied nations.

“With extensive experience supporting government ships worldwide, ABS is the ideal, trusted partner for these new innovative projects. Our comprehensive Rules and guides for both domestic and international naval vessels are tailored to their unique design, structure and purpose. We are excited to join HHI on this new venture, supporting fleets for the U.S. and allied nations,” said Bruce Baffer, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Government.

“It is a great honor to sign on this MOU with ABS, the leading global classification society, and I think this agreement is a significant step toward creating new business opportunities for HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. We believe this is a meaningful collaboration that will allow HHI’s export naval ship design to be verified by ABS,” said Won-Ho Joo, COO & Senior Executive Vice President of Naval & Special Ship Business Unit.

The MoU was signed during the Sea Air Space 2025 exposition in Washington, D.C., reflecting a broader trend of international partnerships to strengthen naval shipbuilding capabilities. This follows HHI’s recent agreements with U.S.-based Huntington Ingalls Industries and Fairbanks Morse Defense in April 2025, aimed at enhancing shipbuilding productivity and technological innovation.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping), founded in 1862, is a U.S.-based classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas. With a global network of over 200 offices in 70 countries, ABS supports commercial and government clients, including naval fleets, through risk management and engineering solutions. In 2024, ABS classified over 12,000 vessels worldwide.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), established in 1972, is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, holding approximately 13% of the global shipbuilding market share. A subsidiary of HD Hyundai, HHI specializes in commercial ships, offshore structures, and naval vessels, including destroyers, frigates, and submarines. Its Ulsan shipyard, the largest globally, features 10 dry docks and has delivered over 2,000 vessels since its inception.