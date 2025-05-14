Ports of Stockholm inaugurates Sweden’s second onshore power supply facility for cruise ships

Ports of Stockholm has inaugurated Sweden’s second onshore power supply (OPS) facility for international cruise ships, operational since 12 May 2025, when the Viking Jupiter was connected, according to the company's release.

This follows the opening of Sweden’s first OPS facility for cruise ships in 2024.

The two facilities enable approximately 50% of cruise calls in Stockholm to connect to electricity at berth, reducing air emissions and noise levels.

“The inauguration of Sweden’s second onshore power connection for cruise ships is another important milestone for us and for the environment, and we are proud to be able to offer a more climate-smart solution for our shipping customers. It contributes greatly to creating a sustainable premium destination for cruise traffic, both in Stockholm and in the entire Baltic Sea region,” said Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

The high-voltage facility, built to international standards, allows ships to switch off auxiliary engines while at berth, reducing emissions and noise. The electricity is 100% green, sourced from renewable energy such as wind and hydro power.

Ports of Stockholm, in collaboration with Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus, and Helsinki, received EU funding for the investment at Stadsgården 160 quay.

Ports of Stockholm offers discounts on port fees for ships achieving high environmental performance under the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) and Clean Shipping Index (CSI), targeting reductions in carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, and particles.

Four out of five international cruise ships calling at Stockholm use wastewater discharge facilities at cruise quays, though some treat or store wastewater onboard. All ships are required to deliver solid waste to the port, with reduced fees for source-separated waste. Many ferries at Ports of Stockholm have long been connected to onshore power.

Ports of Stockholm is a Swedish public port authority managing several ports in the Stockholm region, including the Port of Stockholm, Port of Nynäshamn, and Port of Kapellskär. It handles cruise, ferry, and cargo traffic, serving as a key hub for maritime transport in the Baltic Sea. Ports of Stockholm is owned by the City of Stockholm and plays a significant role in supporting the region’s economy, handling over 656,000 cruise passengers annually.