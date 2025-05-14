  1. Home
2025 May 14

shipbuilding

Damen Shiprepair and Alfa Laval Benelux sign Memorandum to boost maritime energy efficiency

Damen Shiprepair and Alfa Laval Benelux have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their cooperation on energy efficiency in the maritime industry, according to Netherlands Maritime Technology's release.

The partnership focuses on supporting shipowners in transitioning to lower-carbon operations.  

The collaboration targets sustainability improvements during the quotation and project phases of ship maintenance and refit. By integrating Damen’s expertise with Alfa Laval’s energy-saving technologies, the companies aim to incorporate decarbonisation upgrades into regular drydockings.  

“Together, we can help owners take real steps towards IMO and EU sustainability targets,” said Michele Rivella, Sales Manager Sustainability at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam. “By integrating Alfa Laval’s solutions into our existing workflow, we create a smooth, efficient path for clients to make meaningful changes – without needing extra downtime.”  

The cooperation includes joint customer visits and shared events, such as a sustainability-focused day planned for Alfa Laval Marine Days in September 2025. Both companies share a significant portion of their customer base, providing a foundation for effective collaboration.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and Alfa Laval is developing solutions that support our customers in navigating the shift to net zero,” said Leo Peters, Manager Sustainability at Alfa Laval Benelux.  

“This partnership allows us to deliver a suite of innovative solutions and technologies to help shipowners reduce emissions, adopt energy-saving measures, and meet environmental requirements – all through a trusted shipyard partner that shares our commitment to sustainable progress,” said David van Luijtelaar, Head of Marine Division Benelux.  

Damen Shiprepair is a division of Damen Shipyards Group, a Dutch family-owned company established in 1927. Headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands, Damen operates a global network of shipyards and repair facilities, providing shipbuilding, repair, and conversion services. The company specializes in ship maintenance, refit, and sustainable retrofitting, with a focus on reducing emissions and improving vessel efficiency. Damen Shiprepair operates facilities in strategic locations, including Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Dunkerque, and has undertaken projects such as the dual-fuel conversion of the Samuel de Champlain dredger in 2018 and the refit of the OceanXplorer research vessel in 2020.

Alfa Laval Benelux is a regional division of Alfa Laval, a Swedish company founded in 1883, specializing in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, Alfa Laval serves the maritime industry with solutions such as heat exchangers, separators, pumps, and fuel supply systems designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

