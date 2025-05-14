TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding delivers world’s first methanol dual-fuelled Ultramax bulk carrier

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. has delivered the world’s first methanol dual-fuelled bulk carrier in the 65,700 deadweight ton class, the TESS66 AEROLINE, at its TSUNEISHI Factory on May 13, according to the company's release.

The vessel maintains a cargo hold capacity of 81,500 m³ and incorporates a fuel-efficient main engine alongside TSUNEISHI’s proprietary AEROLINE technology to reduce wind resistance.

The TESS66 uses methanol to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by up to 80%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by up to 99%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 10% compared to conventional heavy fuel oil. When operating with green methanol, the vessel supports carbon neutrality.

The methanol fuel tank is positioned to ensure safety and facilitate cargo handling while preserving loading efficiency.

Mr. OKUMURA Sachio, Representative Director, President & Executive Officer of TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., stated: “It is both an honour and deeply meaningful milestone for us to deliver the world’s first methanol dual-fuelled bulk carrier, the TESS66 AEROLINE. This vessel embodies TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING’s vision for the future and reflects our commitment to pioneering environmentally responsible shipbuilding technologies. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our customers, partners, and all those involved in the project, as well as the dedication and technical expertise of our employees. I extend my sincere appreciation to all. This delivery marks just beginning. We will continue constructing methanol dual-fuelled vessels at our overseas facilities and remain steadfast in our pursuit of technological innovation to contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry and global environment.”

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan, is a leading shipbuilding and repair company established in July 1917. As the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, it specializes in constructing bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, and other vessels. With manufacturing facilities in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory), the Philippines, and China, the company has a global presence. As of January 2025, it employs 901 staff and has a capital of 100 million yen.