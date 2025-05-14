  1. Home
2025 May 14   14:32

shipbuilding

Atal Solutions selects RINA to oversee $123.7mln vessel retrofitting program

RINA, an inspection, certification, ship classification and consulting engineering company, has been appointed as the classification society for Atal Solutions’ $123.7 million retrofitting project, according to RINA's release.

The initiative, which involves Damen Shipyards Group, Blue Astra Maritime Shipping, and a consortium of partners, aims to upgrade vessels to reduce CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ emissions, achieve over 25% fuel savings, and minimize vessel waste.  

RINA's responsibilities include plan approval, onboard testing, and commissioning for the vessels under retrofit by Atal Solutions.

The company will conduct design reviews and testing of CO₂ capturing and scrubber systems, in compliance with MARPOL regulations, and assess the air lubrication systems whose efficiency improvements will be reflected in the vessels' Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI).

Additionally, RINA will validate emissions reductions, power savings, and verify installations such as shore power connections, power monitoring systems, and upgraded lighting.  

The company will also ensure the retrofit’s safe design and confirm savings targets related to emissions and fuel consumption, in line with the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) and Fuel EU Maritime regulations.  

Four vessels have been modified in Istanbul, where the dry-docking phase lasted approximately four weeks. The modifications resulted in recorded fuel savings of at least 25%.  

The project integrates over ten technologies, including CO₂ capturing systems, closed-loop scrubbers, air lubrication systems, Dex QM marine lubricant for reduced oil consumption, and upgraded electrical systems.  

Pino Spadafora, Marine Market Development Vice President at RINA, said, “It’s incredibly exciting to be working on this initiative alongside Atal Solutions, Damen Shipyards Group, Blue Astra Maritime Shipping, and all the partners involved — each among the best in their field. This is a technologically innovative project that builds on state-of-the-art technologies, and we’re proud to contribute to a solution that offers the shipping industry viable answers to sustainability." 

RINA is an Italian company providing inspection, certification, ship classification, and consulting engineering services across various industries, including energy, marine, infrastructure, mobility, certification, industry, and real estate. As of 2023, the company reported revenues of €797 million, employs 5,800 people, and operates in 70 countries with 200 offices.

Atal Solutions is a company specializing in environmental technologies and maritime retrofitting solutions aimed at reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and supporting sustainable shipping operations.

