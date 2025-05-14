  1. Home
2025 May 14   15:58

LNG

New Fortress Energy signs 3-year charter for Energos Freeze FSRU with Energía 2000 in Dominican Republic

New Fortress Energy Inc. announced that its subsidiary has signed a three-year charter agreement with Energía 2000 S.A. for the deployment of the Energos Freeze, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) with a capacity of 125,000 cubic meters, according to the company's release.

The FSRU will be stationed at Energía 2000 S.A.’s LNG import terminal located at the port of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo), Dominican Republic.

Operations are expected to begin in September 2025.

The Energos Freeze will provide LNG regasification services to support power generation and industrial energy requirements in the region.

Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy, stated that the agreement reflects the company’s focus on expanding energy access in the Caribbean through partnerships and LNG infrastructure. 

New Fortress Energy Inc. is an energy infrastructure company that focuses on providing natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions globally. The company operates LNG terminals, regasification units, and logistics fleets. It aims to supply energy to areas with limited access and support the global transition to cleaner energy sources. 

Energía 2000 S.A. is a company based in the Dominican Republic that operates an LNG import terminal at the port of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo). The company provides infrastructure for LNG import and regasification to supply energy for power generation and industrial demand in the region.

