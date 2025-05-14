  1. Home
2025 May 14   15:24

Ferus Smit launches MV Tidan as fourth vessel in Lake Vänern Max series

The MV Tidan, the fourth of six dry cargo vessels in the Lake Vänern Max series, was launched at Shipyard Ferus Smit in Westerbroek, Netherlands, according to Erik Thun's release.

The Lake Vänern Max series, owned by the Swedish Erik Thun Group, consists of six dry cargo vessels designed with hybrid propulsion systems, incorporating batteries and engines that operate on traditional fuel.

These vessels are built to navigate Sweden’s Trollhätte Canal and Lake Vänern, with a deadweight tonnage of 5,100 tons and Ice Class 1B certification.

The design emphasizes fuel efficiency, electrical innovation, and maximum cargo capacity, aligning with client priorities.

Construction of the next vessel in the series has already begun at Ferus Smit’s Westerbroek yard, while a tanker is under construction at their Leer, Germany, facility, with a planned launch in October 2025.  

Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun Group, stated, “We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation with the Lake Vänern Max series. ‘Tidan’ exemplifies our commitment to sustainable shipping and sets a new standard in efficiency and performance.”  

The launch follows the earlier deliveries of Lidan (June 28, 2024), Spiken (October 25, 2024), and another vessel in the series, with the remaining two expected by 2027.

The series is part of Erik Thun’s fleet renewal program, which includes a total orderbook of 15 vessels, 14 of which are with Ferus Smit.

Erik Thun Group, founded in 1938, is a family-owned Swedish shipping company headquartered in Lidköping, Sweden. It operates a fleet of nearly 50 vessels, including dry cargo ships, tankers, and cement carriers, primarily in short-sea shipping across Northern Europe.

Shipyard Ferus Smit, established in 1910 by brothers H.A. and A.M. Smit, is a Dutch shipbuilding company with facilities in Westerbroek, Netherlands, and Leer, Germany. It specializes in constructing dry cargo vessels, tankers, and multi-purpose ships, with a reputation for craftsmanship and innovation. The company has a filled orderbook through 2027, including 14 vessels for Erik Thun Group. Ferus Smit has delivered over 40 ships to Erik Thun since their partnership began. 

shipbuilding

