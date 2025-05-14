  1. Home
2025 May 14   16:25

shipbuilding

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg launch first offshore CO₂ carrier built in Europe for carbon capture and storage

INEOS Energy and Royal Wagenborg have launched and named the first offshore CO₂ carrier built in Europe, designed to support carbon capture and storage (CCS) operations across the continent, according to the company's release.

The vessel, named "Carbon Destroyer 1," was introduced at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands.

The launch represents a milestone in the development of Project Greensand, the European Union’s first commercial-scale CCS value chain.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, stated: "The launch of Carbon Destroyer 1 is an important next step for Carbon Capture and Storage in Europe. We are demonstrating that Carbon Storage is commercially viable and a far better way to decarbonise Europe without its deindustrialisation."  

Egbert Vuursteen, CEO of Wagenborg, commented: "This launch is a defining moment for Wagenborg. It combines over a century of maritime experience with a forward-looking vision of sustainability. As the first European-built offshore CO₂ carrier, this vessel positions us — and our partners — at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe."  

The vessel is based on Wagenborg’s EasyMax design and has been adapted to handle CO₂ under pressure and at low temperatures. It is scheduled to become fully operational by late 2025 or early 2026, coinciding with the beginning of permanent, commercial-scale CO₂ storage operations under Project Greensand.  

According to Mads Weng Gade, CEO of INEOS Energy Europe: "Carbon Destroyer 1 will transport captured CO₂ from across Europe, creating a virtual pipeline between the point of capture and permanent storage deep beneath the seabed of the North Sea. The delivery of the first dedicated offshore CO₂ carrier is a prerequisite for commercial scale CCS across the continent."  

The vessel will operate between the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark and the Nini West offshore platform.

A new CO₂ terminal is under construction at the Port of Esbjerg, which will feature six storage tanks and infrastructure to support scalable CO₂ transport to offshore storage sites. Initially, the captured CO₂ will come from Danish biogas plants and will be transported by truck to the terminal before being loaded onto the vessel for offshore injection.  

Project Greensand is supported by the Innovation Fund and the European Union. 

INEOS is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products. Operating in 26 countries with 183 sites, it employs over 26,000 people. INEOS Energy operates several offshore fields in Denmark and leads Project Greensand, aiming to reduce emissions through carbon capture and storage in the North Sea.  

Royal Wagenborg, founded in 1898, is a Dutch maritime logistics company providing shipping and offshore services.

