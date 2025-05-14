UZMAR delivers second RAstar 3200W tug to KOTUG for operations in Senegal

UZMAR Shipyard has delivered SD DJOUDJ, the second in a series of five RAstar 3200W ASD terminal support and escort tugs for KOTUG International, according to the company's release.

The vessel has departed the UZMAR Shipyard and is en route to Senegal. SD DJOUDJ will support towage operations across West Africa.

The vessel has a length of 32 metres and a bollard pull of over 80 tonnes. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the tug is fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards.

“SD DJOUDJ is built to deliver high performance with a focus on safety and sustainability,” the company stated.

The vessel is equipped with navigation and propulsion technologies, winch systems, and seakeeping capabilities for terminal support, harbour assistance, and escort duties. KOTUG noted that this delivery is “another important step in our long-term collaboration with UZMAR, and in KOTUG’s strategic growth in West Africa.”

The company added, “It underscores our shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and providing future-proof towage solutions across the globe.”

Three more vessels are scheduled for delivery under the agreement between KOTUG and UZMAR.

UZMAR is a Turkish shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of tugboats, workboats, and other specialized vessels. Based in Turkey, the company serves global markets and is known for delivering customized vessels for port, terminal, and offshore services.

KOTUG International is a maritime services company based in the Netherlands. It operates worldwide, providing towage services including harbor towage, terminal support, and offshore services.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canada-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm. It specializes in the design of tugboats, fireboats, and other workboats.