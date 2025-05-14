CPAC Systems invests in Flying Fish to boost digital water mobility solutions

  1. Home
2025 May 14   18:00

Flying Fish Maritime Innovations B.V., a Netherlands-based company focused on digital maritime technology, announced on May 7, 2025, that CPAC Systems AB, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, has made a minority investment in the company.

CPAC Systems, headquartered in Sweden, develops advanced control and automation systems for marine, construction, and commercial vehicle industries.  

The partnership aims to accelerate sales growth, product innovation, industrialization, and team development at Flying Fish. Founded in Delft in 2018, Flying Fish provides integrated software and hardware solutions, including fleet management algorithms, modular electric drivelines, and plug-and-play hydrofoil technology.  

Gerben Schonebaum, CEO and co-founder of Flying Fish, stated: “We are excited to take this next step in our partnership with CPAC Systems. Our collaboration is based on a shared set of values, a forward-thinking mindset, and a common ambition. CPAC Systems brings long-time experience in scaling technology and enables us to access strong sales channels, which will help accelerate the reach and impact of our innovations. This partnership also opens up new opportunities to support the growth of our talented team of engineers.”  

Marcus Wingolf, CEO of CPAC Systems, commented: “We’re proud to join forces with Flying Fish, a company pushing the boundaries of marine mobility. This investment reflects a strong synergy between our technological strengths and shared drive for sustainable innovation. Together, we see great potential to shape the future of connected and intelligent marine transport.”

Flying Fish is a Dutch maritime technology company founded in 2018 and based in Delft, Netherlands. It develops integrated software and hardware systems aimed at enabling sustainable water mobility. The company offers hydrofoil technology for high-speed, energy-efficient sailing, electric propulsion systems up to 1000 kW, intelligent fleet management algorithms for shared waterborne transport, and consultancy services on sustainable maritime operations. 

CPAC Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a subsidiary of the Volvo Group. The company specializes in developing advanced embedded control and automation solutions for sectors such as marine, construction, agriculture, and commercial vehicles.

