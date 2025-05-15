HD KSOE's new ethane cargo system receives ABS AiP

On May 15, 2025, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its design of an advanced cargo handling system tailored for very large ethane carriers (VLECs), according to ABS's release.

The proposed system integrates a refrigerant-based reliquefication unit and an ethane fuel supply mechanism onboard the vessel. According to HD KSOE, this design aims to assist customers in reducing operational expenditures.

ABS conducted design evaluations in line with its Rules for Building and Classing Marine Vessels.

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, stated: "Transporting ethane requires advanced technology to maintain stable temperature and pressure. ABS is proud to use our industry-leading expertise in gas carriers to support forward-thinking clients like HD KSOE and their next-generation vessel designs."

Young-Jun Nam, CEO of SD Business Unit at HD KSOE, commented: "The completion of the development of a competitive ethane cargo handling system for VLECs is significant as it adds to our eco-friendly equipment value chain. In line with the market's transition to eco-friendly solutions, we will continue to develop various cargo handling systems to further strengthen our competitiveness."

In 2024, ABS and HD KSOE entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration on advanced technologies, including the development and certification of innovative systems for next-generation vessels.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), founded in 1862, is a global classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas. It offers services related to the verification of marine and offshore assets' compliance with established standards, focusing on safety and environmental performance.

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a South Korean shipbuilding company, is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group. It specializes in the design and construction of various vessels, including LNG carriers, container ships, and offshore platforms.