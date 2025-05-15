  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

2025 May 15   10:09

shipping

Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

The Panama Canal presented its financial results and sustainability plans during a meeting with the National Maritime Association of Panama (MAPA).

The presentation was led by Víctor Vial, Vice President of Finance of the Panama Canal, who reviewed the waterway's financial performance, operational milestones, and future investment strategy.  

Vial noted that the Panama Canal has operated for 110 years, with the last 25 years under Panamanian administration, providing uninterrupted, secure, reliable, and efficient service. He stated that the Canal's financial results are in line with its current plan.  

For the first half of fiscal year 2025, the Canal recorded a significant increase in transit volumes and tonnage, attributed to the recovery of lake levels, which were previously affected by the El Niño phenomenon in fiscal year 2024. During that period, daily transits decreased from 36 to 24.

Vial emphasized the importance of the Río Indio reservoir project as a long-term solution to provide potable water to over 50% of the population in the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, and Colón, while ensuring the waterway's reliability for its clients.  

Vial reported that over 25,000 vessels have transited the Neopanamax locks since their inauguration, including record transits of containerships up to 17,640 TEU in 2024. This reflects the competitiveness and relevance of the Panama Canal in global trade.  

Over the past 25 years, the Canal has invested more than B/.15 billion to secure its long-term operations, including the expansion program, which cost over B/.5.25 billion. This allowed the passage of larger vessels and opened new market segments, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.  

For the next five years, the Canal plans to invest over B/.8.5 billion to maintain its competitiveness and sustainability. The investment plan includes B/.3 billion for new businesses, including a gas pipeline; B/.2.5 billion in infrastructure; B/.500 million for maintenance of the Gatún dam; B/.700 million to replace tugboats with more efficient and environmentally friendly models; and approximately B/.1.6 billion for the Río Indio lake project.  

These investment programs aim to enhance the Canal's sustainability while maximizing its economic contributions to the country and supporting Panama's socioeconomic progress. 

The Panama Canal is an artificial waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Isthmus of Panama. Operated by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), a Panamanian government agency, the Canal is a critical route for global maritime trade.

MAPA (Asociación Marítima Nacional de Panamá) is a private-sector organization representing stakeholders from Panama's maritime industry. It serves as a forum for dialogue, coordination, and representation of maritime operators, shipowners, and related businesses, fostering the development of Panama's maritime sector and supporting policies that enhance the country's position as a global logistics hub.

Topics:

Panama Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

16:19

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

09:49

HD KSOE's new ethane cargo system receives ABS AiP

2025 May 14

18:00

CPAC Systems invests in Flying Fish to boost digital water mobility solutions

17:09

UZMAR delivers second RAstar 3200W tug to KOTUG for operations in Senegal

16:25

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg launch first offshore CO₂ carrier built in Europe for carbon capture and storage

15:58

New Fortress Energy signs 3-year charter for Energos Freeze FSRU with Energía 2000 in Dominican Republic

15:24

Ferus Smit launches MV Tidan as fourth vessel in Lake Vänern Max series

14:32

Atal Solutions selects RINA to oversee $123.7mln vessel retrofitting program

13:52

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for Naval shipbuilding collaboration

13:11

Damen Shiprepair and Alfa Laval Benelux sign Memorandum to boost maritime energy efficiency

12:41

Ports of Stockholm inaugurates Sweden’s second onshore power supply facility for cruise ships

12:11

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding delivers world’s first methanol dual-fuelled Ultramax bulk carrier

11:50

MacGregor to provide electric cargo cranes for Vertom’s vessels built in India

11:20

CMES to equip eight new LNG carriers with Ascenz Marorka's smart shipping technology

10:39

Sea Dragon offshore support vessel to be built to ABS Class

10:12

Port of Livorno commences major expansion with Piattaforma Europa Project

09:47

AD Ports Group to invest USD 775 mln in Kazakhstan, expand fleet and terminal operations in Caspian Region

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news