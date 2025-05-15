Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

The Panama Canal presented its financial results and sustainability plans during a meeting with the National Maritime Association of Panama (MAPA).

The presentation was led by Víctor Vial, Vice President of Finance of the Panama Canal, who reviewed the waterway's financial performance, operational milestones, and future investment strategy.

Vial noted that the Panama Canal has operated for 110 years, with the last 25 years under Panamanian administration, providing uninterrupted, secure, reliable, and efficient service. He stated that the Canal's financial results are in line with its current plan.

For the first half of fiscal year 2025, the Canal recorded a significant increase in transit volumes and tonnage, attributed to the recovery of lake levels, which were previously affected by the El Niño phenomenon in fiscal year 2024. During that period, daily transits decreased from 36 to 24.

Vial emphasized the importance of the Río Indio reservoir project as a long-term solution to provide potable water to over 50% of the population in the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, and Colón, while ensuring the waterway's reliability for its clients.

Vial reported that over 25,000 vessels have transited the Neopanamax locks since their inauguration, including record transits of containerships up to 17,640 TEU in 2024. This reflects the competitiveness and relevance of the Panama Canal in global trade.

Over the past 25 years, the Canal has invested more than B/.15 billion to secure its long-term operations, including the expansion program, which cost over B/.5.25 billion. This allowed the passage of larger vessels and opened new market segments, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

For the next five years, the Canal plans to invest over B/.8.5 billion to maintain its competitiveness and sustainability. The investment plan includes B/.3 billion for new businesses, including a gas pipeline; B/.2.5 billion in infrastructure; B/.500 million for maintenance of the Gatún dam; B/.700 million to replace tugboats with more efficient and environmentally friendly models; and approximately B/.1.6 billion for the Río Indio lake project.

These investment programs aim to enhance the Canal's sustainability while maximizing its economic contributions to the country and supporting Panama's socioeconomic progress.

The Panama Canal is an artificial waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Isthmus of Panama. Operated by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), a Panamanian government agency, the Canal is a critical route for global maritime trade.

MAPA (Asociación Marítima Nacional de Panamá) is a private-sector organization representing stakeholders from Panama's maritime industry. It serves as a forum for dialogue, coordination, and representation of maritime operators, shipowners, and related businesses, fostering the development of Panama's maritime sector and supporting policies that enhance the country's position as a global logistics hub.