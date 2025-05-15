Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

Anemoi Marine Technologies, Hafnia, Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), and DNV have entered into a Joint Development Project (JDP) to design the integration of Rotor Sails on 50,000 dwt Medium-Range (MR) tankers, according to Anemoi's release.

The JDP was signed in April 2025 and aims to develop vessel designs that incorporate Rotor Sails to improve the energy efficiency of MR tankers in the global fleet.

Under the agreement, Anemoi and Hafnia will conduct engineering studies to determine how Rotor Sails can be installed on MR tanker decks, including work on the electrical and control systems for these vessels.

The project will also evaluate the impact of Rotor Sails on the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) of both existing and new vessels.

GSI will contribute naval architecture and marine engineering services to produce technical documentation for the integration of the Rotor Sails.

DNV will perform an Approval in Principle (AiP) assessment to confirm that the design is technically viable and meets regulatory and class requirements.

Mr Shao Guang Chi, Station Manager of Guangzhou Station at DNV Maritime, said: “WAPS, like Rotor Sails, are spreading throughout the industry, enabled by new materials, data and software, and evolving rules and regulations. Across all segments, we still have room to improve vessel energy efficiency and WAPS have emerged as one of the most attractive tools for shipping to make immediate, impactful gains in this area.”

Rotor Sails, also known as Flettner Rotors, are vertical cylinders that use wind to provide additional thrust and improve vessel energy efficiency.

The signing ceremony took place at the GSI offices on May 14, 2025.

Anemoi Marine Technologies is a UK-based company specializing in Rotor Sail wind propulsion systems for ships. The company offers patented solutions that utilize wind power to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, including CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ.

Hafnia Limited is a Singapore-based tanker company engaged in the transportation of oil and oil products. The company operates one of the world’s largest fleets of product and chemical tankers and focuses on providing safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation services.

Guangzhou Shipyard International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is one of China's largest shipbuilding enterprises.

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway.