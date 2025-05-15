Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

For the first time, St1 and St1 Biokraft have delivered their own Swedish-produced liquefied biomethane to the maritime sector, as Terntank's vessel Tern Ocean was bunkered at the Port of Gothenburg, according to the company's release.

This operation, conducted at quay 519, served as a pilot test for St1 and St1 Biokraft as suppliers of biomethane to the maritime sector and tested the collaboration across the value chain, involving Terntank, gas infrastructure owner Nordion Energi, and the producers.

"In order to accelerate the maritime sector’s transition, it is essential that all actors across the value chain pull in the same direction, cooperate, and translate ambitions into practice. We are pleased to have all of this in place at the Port of Gothenburg," said Therese Jällbrink, Head of Renewable Energy at the Port of Gothenburg.

Biomethane is considered a renewable fuel suitable for the maritime sector due to established handling routines, growing long-term demand from shipping companies, and increased availability among producers.

"Liquefied biomethane is an important part of the fuel palette that must be available to support the shipping industry's transition. It is one of the fuels the Port of Gothenburg is working with within the framework of green shipping corridors, aimed at creating the conditions for fossil-free logistics chains. This bunkering operation brings us another step closer to our ambition of becoming Scandinavia’s primary bunkering hub for alternative fuels," Jällbrink added.

St1 and St1 Biokraft aim to become large-scale suppliers of liquefied biomethane for the maritime sector, with several new production facilities planned across Sweden.

In 2026, Nordion Energi plans to build a liquefaction facility for biomethane at the Port of Gothenburg, connected to the West Sweden gas grid. This facility will enable biomethane producers connected to the gas network to reach the maritime market.

"Once the liquefaction plant is completed, we will have a solid solution in place at the Port of Gothenburg. This is a strategic step towards our goal of scaling up and offering competitive liquefied biomethane to the shipping sector, thereby taking a leading position in this segment," said Ted Gustavsson, Head of Value Chain at St1 Biokraft.

St1 is a Nordic energy company focusing on the production and sale of CO₂-aware energy. The company engages in fuel marketing, oil refining, and the development of renewable energy solutions, including waste-based advanced biofuels and industrial wind power.

St1 Biokraft is a joint venture between HitecVision, Aneo, and St1, specializing in biomethane production. The company operates 12 biogas production and upgrading plants in Sweden, Norway, and South Korea, with a production capacity exceeding 550 GWh. St1 Biokraft aims to achieve 3 TWh biomethane production and 6 TWh biomethane sales by 2030.

Nordion Energi is a Swedish energy infrastructure company specializing in the transmission of gas and electricity. The company is investing in a biogas liquefaction plant at the Port of Gothenburg, scheduled for completion in autumn 2026, with an initial capacity to deliver 250 GWh of liquefied biogas annually.

Terntank is a Swedish shipping company operating a fleet of chemical and product tankers.