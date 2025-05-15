Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

Hapag-Lloyd AG concluded the first quarter of 2025 with a Group EBITDA of USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion), marking an 18% increase compared to USD 942 million in the same period of 2024, according to the company's release.

The Group EBIT rose by 25% to USD 487 million (EUR 463 million), while Group profit increased by 45% to USD 469 million (EUR 446 million).

In the Liner Shipping segment, revenues reached USD 5.2 billion (EUR 5.0 billion), driven by a transport volume of 3.3 million TEU and an average freight rate of USD 1,480 per TEU. Both figures were 9% higher than in Q1 2024.

EBITDA in the segment increased to USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion), while EBIT rose to USD 472 million (EUR 448 million).

In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, the company reported an EBITDA of USD 36 million (EUR 34 million) and an EBIT of USD 15 million (EUR 14 million).

Hapag-Lloyd also acquired a majority stake in the CNMP LH Terminal in Le Havre, securing access to the French market.

“With this quarterly result, we have gotten 2025 off to a good start. In Gemini Cooperation, we have achieved the targeted high schedule reliability, with which we have been able to clearly set ourselves apart from our competitors. We have made good progress with Hanseatic Global Terminals as we strengthened our position in France,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

He also noted the persisting uncertainties related to the situation in the Red Sea and global trade policies.

The company plans to continue its Strategy 2030, with a focus on cost management and additional savings of over USD 1 billion within the next 18 months.

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board expects Group EBITDA to be between USD 2.5 and 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and Group EBIT between USD 0.0 and 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion), while highlighting the ongoing uncertainty due to geopolitical and market conditions.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company operates a fleet of 308 container ships, providing a total transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU. It offers global container shipping services through approximately 135 liner services connecting over 600 ports worldwide. The company operates two segments: Liner Shipping, with around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in approximately 140 countries, and Terminal & Infrastructure, with equity stakes in 21 terminals across Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa, supported by around 3,000 employees.