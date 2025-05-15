Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

Forth Ports, the owners of the Port of Tilbury, have submitted an outline planning application to Thurrock Council to develop a 100-acre brownfield site adjacent to Tilbury2 (T2), according to the company's release.

The new port area, to be called Tilbury3 (T3), will form part of the Thames Freeport and will be eligible for tax site incentives intended to attract investment, trade, and employment.

The proposal outlines the site's capacity for activities such as general industrial storage, warehousing and processing, a construction material and aggregate terminal, container handling and storage, and vehicle storage.

The 100-acre site, formerly part of the Tilbury Power Station, is located next to T2 and would share vehicle access to the strategic highway network, the river, and the rail freight network.

If Thurrock Council grants the outline consent, the Port of Tilbury will proceed with a detailed planning application providing additional information regarding layout, scale, and appearance.

The current Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will also be supplemented to address the environmental specifics of the area.

The company plans to apply a habitat creation strategy, similar to those used in the T2 and London Distribution Park (LDP) projects, to protect local species and support biodiversity net gain.

Stuart Wallace, CEO of Forth Ports Group, stated: “This is an exciting time for the Port of Tilbury as we submit our plans for Tilbury3 which form part of our growth investment strategy to expand our operations in support of our customer’s growth markets in renewable power, recycling and logistics. T3 will sustain existing roles and create many new jobs; contribute to the local economy; and future proof the Port of Tilbury in supporting the economies of Greater London and the South East.”

Martin Whiteley, CEO of Thames Freeport, added: “The Port of Tilbury is a central economic site in the Thames Freeport and its plans to expand Tilbury3 will boost growth and create new good value jobs for local people. The new development at Tilbury will further support the Thames Freeport ambition to attract international investment and enable regeneration of local communities.”

The proposed phased delivery of Tilbury3 would commence in 2026, with the site expected to be fully operational by 2030.

Forth Ports Group is one of the UK's largest port operators, managing eight commercial ports across the UK, including the Port of Tilbury. The company offers multimodal logistics and port services, including container handling, bulk cargo, and warehousing facilities, serving sectors such as energy, renewables, construction, and consumer goods.

The Port of Tilbury is London’s major port and a key logistics hub on the River Thames. It provides handling and distribution services for containers, bulk goods, and vehicles. The port is part of the Thames Freeport and plays a significant role in supporting trade and logistics across Greater London and the South East.

Thames Freeport is a UK government-designated freeport area centered on the Port of Tilbury, DP World London Gateway, and Ford Dagenham. It provides tax incentives, simplified customs procedures, and regulatory support to encourage investment, trade, and job creation within the area, contributing to regional regeneration and economic growth.