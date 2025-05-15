SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

On May 15, 2025, in Shanghai, SAIC Group's logistics subsidiary, Anji Logistics, launched the world's largest ocean-going roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel with a capacity of 9,500 car spaces, according to the company's release.

The vessel, named "Anji Ansheng," has begun its maiden voyage to Europe. According to SAIC, with the addition of this vessel, its self-operated car logistics fleet now consists of 35 vessels, aiming to alleviate export capacity bottlenecks and support the international expansion of Chinese automotive brands.

Over the next three years, SAIC plans to introduce 17 new overseas models, including SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and pickups, equipped with new HEV hybrid systems.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a leading Chinese state-owned automotive manufacturing company headquartered in Shanghai. SAIC operates several joint ventures with global automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen.

By the end of 2024, SAIC had delivered over 5.5 million vehicles overseas, becoming the Chinese automaker with the highest export volume.

The company has ranked first in China's auto exports for eight consecutive years and surpassed annual overseas sales of one million units for three consecutive years.

MG, a global automotive brand under SAIC since 2007, has accumulated global sales of over five million vehicles and ranks among the top ten best-selling brands in over 20 countries.

Anji Logistics, SAIC's logistics subsidiary, operates China's largest and globally leading self-operated vehicle logistics fleet, with 35 vessels comprising 11 river vessels, 9 domestic trade vessels, and 15 international trade vessels. By 2026, the international fleet will expand to 22 vessels, serving routes in Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Mexico, South America, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.