  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

2025 May 15   16:19

shipbuilding

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

On May 15, 2025, in Shanghai, SAIC Group's logistics subsidiary, Anji Logistics, launched the world's largest ocean-going roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel with a capacity of 9,500 car spaces, according to the company's release.

The vessel, named "Anji Ansheng," has begun its maiden voyage to Europe. According to SAIC, with the addition of this vessel, its self-operated car logistics fleet now consists of 35 vessels, aiming to alleviate export capacity bottlenecks and support the international expansion of Chinese automotive brands. 

Over the next three years, SAIC plans to introduce 17 new overseas models, including SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and pickups, equipped with new HEV hybrid systems.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a leading Chinese state-owned automotive manufacturing company headquartered in Shanghai. SAIC operates several joint ventures with global automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen. 

By the end of 2024, SAIC had delivered over 5.5 million vehicles overseas, becoming the Chinese automaker with the highest export volume.

The company has ranked first in China's auto exports for eight consecutive years and surpassed annual overseas sales of one million units for three consecutive years.

MG, a global automotive brand under SAIC since 2007, has accumulated global sales of over five million vehicles and ranks among the top ten best-selling brands in over 20 countries. 

Anji Logistics, SAIC's logistics subsidiary, operates China's largest and globally leading self-operated vehicle logistics fleet, with 35 vessels comprising 11 river vessels, 9 domestic trade vessels, and 15 international trade vessels. By 2026, the international fleet will expand to 22 vessels, serving routes in Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Mexico, South America, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

RORO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

10:09

Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

09:49

HD KSOE's new ethane cargo system receives ABS AiP

2025 May 14

18:00

CPAC Systems invests in Flying Fish to boost digital water mobility solutions

17:09

UZMAR delivers second RAstar 3200W tug to KOTUG for operations in Senegal

16:25

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg launch first offshore CO₂ carrier built in Europe for carbon capture and storage

15:58

New Fortress Energy signs 3-year charter for Energos Freeze FSRU with Energía 2000 in Dominican Republic

15:24

Ferus Smit launches MV Tidan as fourth vessel in Lake Vänern Max series

14:32

Atal Solutions selects RINA to oversee $123.7mln vessel retrofitting program

13:52

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for Naval shipbuilding collaboration

13:11

Damen Shiprepair and Alfa Laval Benelux sign Memorandum to boost maritime energy efficiency

12:41

Ports of Stockholm inaugurates Sweden’s second onshore power supply facility for cruise ships

12:11

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding delivers world’s first methanol dual-fuelled Ultramax bulk carrier

11:50

MacGregor to provide electric cargo cranes for Vertom’s vessels built in India

11:20

CMES to equip eight new LNG carriers with Ascenz Marorka's smart shipping technology

10:39

Sea Dragon offshore support vessel to be built to ABS Class

10:12

Port of Livorno commences major expansion with Piattaforma Europa Project

09:47

AD Ports Group to invest USD 775 mln in Kazakhstan, expand fleet and terminal operations in Caspian Region

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news