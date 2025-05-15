Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

The Danish Emergency Management Agency has approved a test program for remote pilotage, marking the first such initiative globally, according to Danelec's release.

Developed by DanPilot and Danelec, the program enables pilots to guide ships from land using data transmitted from vessels, aiming to enhance safety, reduce fuel consumption, and improve operational efficiency in the maritime sector.

The 18-month test, involving approximately 50 pilotages, will occur in the Kattegat and western Baltic Sea, focusing on vessels with a draft under 13 meters during non-compulsory transits.

Operations will be conducted from a control center in Randers, eliminating the need for pilots to board ships physically.

The technology, provided by Danelec, collects and transmits data such as course, speed, and position via the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) to the control center, where pilots use software to provide navigational guidance.

“Remote pilotage makes our work safer and helps reduce both CO₂ emissions and operational costs for our customers. We have worked intensively towards this for six years, and now we can finally test it in practice. It has the potential to become a major paradigm shift in how pilotage is carried out,” said Erik Merkes Nielsen, CEO of DanPilot.

“Remote pilotage is not only a technological breakthrough – it is a strategic step towards safer and more sustainable shipping. We are proud to deliver the technological infrastructure that enables safe navigation without the physical presence of a pilot. Here, cybersecurity – a cornerstone of our technology – is a prerequisite for implementing the solution safely and at scale in the global maritime sector,” said Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec.

The program is expected to apply to up to 10 percent of DanPilot’s pilotage operations in Danish waters and involves collaboration with shipping companies, including Maersk, which provides vessels for the test.

DanPilot is an independent public enterprise wholly owned by the Danish state, serving as Denmark’s primary pilotage service provider. Headquartered in Svendborg, it employs approximately 430 staff, including 215 pilots and 130 boat operators, and operates 16 pilot stations and five boat stations across Denmark. DanPilot conducts around 20,000 pilotages annually, guiding ships through Danish waters, including the Great Belt, Øresund, and ports from Skagen to Bornholm.

Danelec is a Danish maritime technology company specializing in data collection and analytics, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Based in Denmark, it focuses on solutions such as Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs) and ship performance monitoring to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Danelec’s technology supports real-time data transmission to shore, enabling applications like remote pilotage.