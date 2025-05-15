  1. Home
2025 May 15   17:13

ports

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA S.A.) presented its financial results for the fiscal year 2024 on May 13, 2025, to the Union of Institutional Investors at the Athens Stock Exchange, according to the company's release.

For the fourth consecutive year, PPA S.A. achieved its highest performance in its history in terms of revenue and profitability.

Total revenue for the fiscal year amounted to €230.9 million, representing an increase of €11.1 million or 5.0%, compared to €219.8 million in the previous fiscal year.

Pre-tax profits reached €112.9 million, up from €96.2 million in 2023, marking a 17.4% increase.

Profits after taxes amounted to €87.5 million, a 30.8% increase from €66.8 million in 2023.  The proposed dividend per share reached €1.92, up 43.7% from €1.34 in 2023.

The company noted that this marks the largest dividend distribution and the highest level of profitability ever recorded since the company began its operations.

Performance was consistently observed across individual operational segments, including cruise operations, coastal shipping, container and car terminal, and ship repair zone.  

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA S.A.) is the managing and operating company of the Port of Piraeus, Greece's largest port and one of the most significant in the Mediterranean and Europe. It provides a range of port services including handling for containers, cruise ships, cars, coastal shipping, and ship repair.

