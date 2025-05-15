DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

On May 12, 2025, operations at the Revithoussa LNG Terminal, managed by DESFA, resumed after a planned shutdown that began on April 22, according to the company's release.

The shutdown facilitated the integration of a new High-Pressure Boil Off Gas (BOG) Compressor Station. Technical works were executed by DESFA’s teams and specialized partners, focusing on safety and operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

The High-Pressure BOG Compressor Station, set to commence operations, will capture LNG vapors from the terminal’s tanks and inject them into the high-pressure network, eliminating flaring during normal operations.

“This innovative solution enhances energy efficiency, helping us operate in a more sustainable and resource-efficient manner,” DESFA stated.

The upgrade aims to achieve “Zero CO2 emissions” at the terminal.

During the shutdown, DESFA conducted scheduled maintenance and inspections to extend the terminal’s lifecycle. Additionally, tie-in works were completed for a small-scale LNG jetty, which will expand the terminal’s capacity to supply LNG to new regions and support the bunkering business.

DESFA is Greece’s natural gas transmission system operator, responsible for managing the country’s natural gas pipeline network and the Revithoussa LNG Terminal. Established in 2007 following the unbundling of Greece’s energy market, DESFA ensures the reliable and efficient transport of natural gas to meet domestic and regional demand. The company is owned by a consortium led by Snam (Italy), alongside Enagás (Spain), Fluxys (Belgium), and Copelouzos Group (Greece).