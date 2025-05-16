Port of Long Beach reports record April cargo volume

The Port of Long Beach processed 867,493 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April 2025, a 15.6% increase from April 2024, marking its strongest April on record and surpassing the previous record set in April 2022 by 5.7%, according to the company's release.

This follows 11 consecutive months of cargo growth. Imports increased by 15.1% to 419,828 TEUs, while exports decreased by 4.5% to 93,842 TEUs. Empty container movements rose 23% to 353,824 TEUs.

The port anticipates a decline of more than 10% in imports in May due to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, which were paused earlier this month.

“After moving the most containerized cargo of any American port in the first quarter of 2025, we are now anticipating a more than 10% drop-off in imports in May – and the effects will be felt beyond the docks,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Soon, consumers could find fewer choices and higher prices on store shelves and the job market could see impacts, given the continuing uncertainty.”

“Even as the biggest tariffs were paused, we still should brace for the effects of tariffs following 11 straight months of cargo growth,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “As we monitor these dynamic changes in trade, the Port of Long Beach will continue to invest in rail and terminal improvements that will allow us to move cargo efficiently, safely and sustainably.”

From January to April 2025, the port handled 3,403,069 TEUs, a 23.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The Port of Long Beach, located in Southern California, is one of the busiest container ports in the United States, handling approximately 9.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024. Established in 1911, it serves as a major gateway for trans-Pacific trade, processing about one-third of U.S. containerized cargo alongside its neighbor, the Port of Los Angeles. The port spans 3,200 acres and includes 80 berths, 66 cranes, and seven container terminals.