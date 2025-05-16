Syria and DP World sign $800 mln MoU to develop Tartous Port

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at $800 million has been signed between Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and Dubai Ports World (DP World).

The agreement is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing Syria's port infrastructure and logistics services.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive investment plan for the development, management, and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at Tartous Port.

This development is expected to increase the port's efficiency and operational capacity, positioning it as a key hub for regional and international trade.

Furthermore, the agreement includes cooperation on establishing industrial and free zones, alongside dry ports and freight transit stations in various strategic locations across Syria.

The General Authority for Land and Sea Ports in Syria is a governmental body responsible for the supervision, organization, and management of Syria's land and maritime ports.

DP World is a major multinational logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. DP World is a leading global provider of smart logistics solutions, operating numerous marine and inland terminals across many countries and handling a significant portion of global container traffic.