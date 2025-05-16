RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

RINA, a Global Engineering, inspection, and certification company, announced that its shareholders’ meeting approved the 2024 financial statements, recording revenues of €915 million and EBITDA of €138 million, reflecting increases of 15% and 22% respectively compared to the previous year.

The EBITDA margin rose from 14% to 15%. Net profit increased to €30.4 million, up from €12.5 million in 2023, while financial leverage fell to approximately 1x. In the first quarter of 2025, RINA reported revenues of €235 million, a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, and a new order intake of approximately €366 million, up 16% year-on-year.

RINA is implementing its strategic plan to 2030, focusing on investments in innovation and digitalisation. This includes the establishment of Open Innovation Hubs, with the first announced in Singapore in late 2024, aimed at converting research into business applications. The AI Factory initiative supports this by integrating physical and digital environments to enhance internal processes and develop advanced services for clients.

The company has identified space and defence, mining, the subsea economy, and data centres as new investment areas to support future growth in response to evolving market conditions.

Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, stated: “We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2024, which represent a further acceleration of our growth across all core markets. RINA is a knowledge-based company, continuously evolving its value proposition by combining human expertise with digital capabilities to deliver increasingly advanced, high-value-added services. We will continue to invest in talent and innovation, as we believe these are essential to succeeding in a rapidly changing world that demands both execution speed and the ability to adapt - particularly in the current context of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.”

RINA is a Global Engineering, inspection, and certification company providing services across Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry, and Real Estate sectors. Headquartered in Genoa, Italy, it was established in 2000, building on the legacy of the Italian Naval Registry. In 2024, RINA reported revenues of €915 million, employs over 6,200 people, and operates 200 offices in 70 countries.