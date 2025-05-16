  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

2025 May 16   11:28

shipping

RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

RINA, a Global Engineering, inspection, and certification company, announced that its shareholders’ meeting approved the 2024 financial statements, recording revenues of €915 million and EBITDA of €138 million, reflecting increases of 15% and 22% respectively compared to the previous year.

The EBITDA margin rose from 14% to 15%. Net profit increased to €30.4 million, up from €12.5 million in 2023, while financial leverage fell to approximately 1x.  In the first quarter of 2025, RINA reported revenues of €235 million, a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, and a new order intake of approximately €366 million, up 16% year-on-year.  

RINA is implementing its strategic plan to 2030, focusing on investments in innovation and digitalisation. This includes the establishment of Open Innovation Hubs, with the first announced in Singapore in late 2024, aimed at converting research into business applications. The AI Factory initiative supports this by integrating physical and digital environments to enhance internal processes and develop advanced services for clients.  

The company has identified space and defence, mining, the subsea economy, and data centres as new investment areas to support future growth in response to evolving market conditions.  

Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, stated: “We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2024, which represent a further acceleration of our growth across all core markets. RINA is a knowledge-based company, continuously evolving its value proposition by combining human expertise with digital capabilities to deliver increasingly advanced, high-value-added services. We will continue to invest in talent and innovation, as we believe these are essential to succeeding in a rapidly changing world that demands both execution speed and the ability to adapt - particularly in the current context of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.” 

RINA is a Global Engineering, inspection, and certification company providing services across Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry, and Real Estate sectors. Headquartered in Genoa, Italy, it was established in 2000, building on the legacy of the Italian Naval Registry. In 2024, RINA reported revenues of €915 million, employs over 6,200 people, and operates 200 offices in 70 countries.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

17:06

Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

16:42

Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

15:46

Megamas Resources partners with Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven for 2027 cable laying vessel delivery

15:24

Port of Antwerp-Bruges demonstrates autonomous electric shuttle at Medrepair terminal

14:59

Folk Maritime expands fleet with three new Saudi-flagged ships

13:42

Petrobras aims to cut FPSO costs to $3.5 bln with simplified designs

13:30

DEME acquires 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

12:59

A.P. Moller Holding completes $1.3 bln acquisition of Svitzer shares

12:24

HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

11:47

ABS publishes safety insights for ammonia as a marine fuel

10:59

Syria and DP World sign $800 mln MoU to develop Tartous Port

10:14

India mandates strict verification of P&I Insurance Certificates for vessels

09:46

Port of Long Beach reports record April cargo volume

2025 May 15

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

16:19

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

10:09

Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news