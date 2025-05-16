  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

2025 May 16   12:24

ports

HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) reported a 19.8 percent increase in Group revenue to €435.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to €363.6 million in the same period of 2024, according to the company's release.

The Group operating result (EBIT) rose by 86.6 percent to €32.5 million from €17.4 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 7.5 percent from 4.8 percent.

Profit after tax and minority interests reached €7.9 million, compared to a loss of €1.1 million in the prior year.  

In the Port Logistics subgroup, revenue grew by 20.1 percent to €426.3 million from €356.9 million, while EBIT increased by 109.5 percent to €28.8 million from €13.7 million.

The EBIT margin rose to 6.7 percent from 3.9 percent, and profit after tax and minority interests was €5.8 million, compared to a loss of €3.4 million.

Earnings per share improved to €0.08 from €-0.05.  

Container throughput in the Container segment increased by 5.5 percent to 1,544 thousand TEU from 1,464 thousand TEU.

Throughput at Hamburg container terminals rose by 5.1 percent to 1,472 thousand TEU from 1,400 thousand TEU, driven by growth in Far East volumes, particularly China, and feeder traffic from Germany and Poland.

International terminals saw a 13.8 percent increase to 72 thousand TEU from 63 thousand TEU, partly due to resumed operations at Container Terminal Odessa.

Segment revenue grew by 11.4 percent to €206.4 million from €185.3 million, and EBIT rose by 68.3 percent to €18.0 million from €10.7 million, with the EBIT margin increasing to 8.7 percent from 5.8 percent.  

The Intermodal segment recorded a 28.7 percent increase in container transport to 496 thousand TEU from 386 thousand TEU. Rail transport grew by 30.1 percent to 428 thousand TEU from 329 thousand TEU, and road transport rose by 20.4 percent to 68 thousand TEU from 56 thousand TEU.

Segment revenue increased by 33.1 percent to €202.0 million from €151.8 million, and EBIT grew by 42.1 percent to €20.0 million from €14.1 million, with the EBIT margin rising to 9.9 percent from 9.3 percent.  

Angela Titzrath, HHLA’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The first quarter was still shaped by geopolitical tensions and weak economic growth. US trade policy in particular curbed global trade and increased uncertainty in global supply chains. In this challenging environment, HHLA was able to steadily develop its European business. Container transport by rail in particular showed strong growth – a result of our ongoing investments in our European network strategy.”  

HHLA confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year, with no new events necessitating changes to the projections published in the 2024 Annual Report. 

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European logistics and port operator headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The company specializes in container handling, intermodal transport, and real estate management. HHLA operates three container terminals in the Port of Hamburg and additional terminals in Estonia, Italy, and Ukraine (Container Terminal Odessa). Its Intermodal segment provides rail and road transport services across Europe, with a focus on connecting seaports to hinterland markets.

Topics:

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

17:06

Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

16:42

Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

15:46

Megamas Resources partners with Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven for 2027 cable laying vessel delivery

15:24

Port of Antwerp-Bruges demonstrates autonomous electric shuttle at Medrepair terminal

14:59

Folk Maritime expands fleet with three new Saudi-flagged ships

13:42

Petrobras aims to cut FPSO costs to $3.5 bln with simplified designs

13:30

DEME acquires 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

12:59

A.P. Moller Holding completes $1.3 bln acquisition of Svitzer shares

11:47

ABS publishes safety insights for ammonia as a marine fuel

11:28

RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

10:59

Syria and DP World sign $800 mln MoU to develop Tartous Port

10:14

India mandates strict verification of P&I Insurance Certificates for vessels

09:46

Port of Long Beach reports record April cargo volume

2025 May 15

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

16:19

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

10:09

Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news