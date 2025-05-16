HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) reported a 19.8 percent increase in Group revenue to €435.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to €363.6 million in the same period of 2024, according to the company's release.

The Group operating result (EBIT) rose by 86.6 percent to €32.5 million from €17.4 million, with the EBIT margin improving to 7.5 percent from 4.8 percent.

Profit after tax and minority interests reached €7.9 million, compared to a loss of €1.1 million in the prior year.

In the Port Logistics subgroup, revenue grew by 20.1 percent to €426.3 million from €356.9 million, while EBIT increased by 109.5 percent to €28.8 million from €13.7 million.

The EBIT margin rose to 6.7 percent from 3.9 percent, and profit after tax and minority interests was €5.8 million, compared to a loss of €3.4 million.

Earnings per share improved to €0.08 from €-0.05.

Container throughput in the Container segment increased by 5.5 percent to 1,544 thousand TEU from 1,464 thousand TEU.

Throughput at Hamburg container terminals rose by 5.1 percent to 1,472 thousand TEU from 1,400 thousand TEU, driven by growth in Far East volumes, particularly China, and feeder traffic from Germany and Poland.

International terminals saw a 13.8 percent increase to 72 thousand TEU from 63 thousand TEU, partly due to resumed operations at Container Terminal Odessa.

Segment revenue grew by 11.4 percent to €206.4 million from €185.3 million, and EBIT rose by 68.3 percent to €18.0 million from €10.7 million, with the EBIT margin increasing to 8.7 percent from 5.8 percent.

The Intermodal segment recorded a 28.7 percent increase in container transport to 496 thousand TEU from 386 thousand TEU. Rail transport grew by 30.1 percent to 428 thousand TEU from 329 thousand TEU, and road transport rose by 20.4 percent to 68 thousand TEU from 56 thousand TEU.

Segment revenue increased by 33.1 percent to €202.0 million from €151.8 million, and EBIT grew by 42.1 percent to €20.0 million from €14.1 million, with the EBIT margin rising to 9.9 percent from 9.3 percent.

Angela Titzrath, HHLA’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The first quarter was still shaped by geopolitical tensions and weak economic growth. US trade policy in particular curbed global trade and increased uncertainty in global supply chains. In this challenging environment, HHLA was able to steadily develop its European business. Container transport by rail in particular showed strong growth – a result of our ongoing investments in our European network strategy.”

HHLA confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year, with no new events necessitating changes to the projections published in the 2024 Annual Report.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European logistics and port operator headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The company specializes in container handling, intermodal transport, and real estate management. HHLA operates three container terminals in the Port of Hamburg and additional terminals in Estonia, Italy, and Ukraine (Container Terminal Odessa). Its Intermodal segment provides rail and road transport services across Europe, with a focus on connecting seaports to hinterland markets.