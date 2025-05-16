A.P. Moller Holding completes $1.3 bln acquisition of Svitzer shares

A.P. Moller Holding, through its subsidiary APMH Invest A/S, announced a recommended voluntary purchase offer for all issued shares in Svitzer Group. The offer has now been successfully completed, with A.P. Moller Holding owning 93.4% of the share capital and voting rights in Svitzer, according to the company's release.

Svitzer, a provider of towage and port and terminal services, operates a fleet of 456 vessels and serves approximately 2,000 customers in 141 ports and 40 terminals worldwide. Employing around 4,000 people and headquartered in Copenhagen, Svitzer was founded in 1833. The company will continue to operate independently under its current leadership and retain the Svitzer brand as part of the A.P. Moller Group.

“We would like to thank Svitzer’s shareholders for their trust in the company and their support throughout this process. We look forward to working closer with its management to further strengthen its market position and ensure that Svitzer remains a leading player in towage and maritime services,” said Martin Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding.

A.P. Moller Holding plans to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares in Svitzer and apply for the delisting of Svitzer’s shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen. The delisting is expected to take effect no later than Thursday, May 22, 2025.

A.P. Moller Holding is the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group and serves as the investment arm of the A.P. Moller Foundation. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, it invests in and builds businesses with a focus on long-term ownership and positive societal impact.

Svitzer Group is a global provider of towage and marine services. It operates a fleet of approximately 456 vessels, serving around 2,000 customers across 141 ports and 40 terminals in 37 countries.