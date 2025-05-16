  1. Home
2025 May 16   13:30

offshore

DEME acquires 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

The BAUER Group announced that DEME Offshore Holding NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of DEME Group NV, has acquired a 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies GmbH, headquartered in Schrobenhausen.  

BAUER Offshore Technologies GmbH, a BAUER Group company, specializes in drilling services for the installation of foundations for offshore wind farms. It provides drilling methods tailored to the offshore wind sector across various geotechnical conditions.  

The company will be integrated into DEME’s Offshore Energy segment. Its eight-person team will continue to provide consulting and engineering services, utilizing specialized equipment developed and manufactured by the BAUER Group.

BAUER Offshore Technologies GmbH will retain its brand and maintain close collaboration- collaboration with the BAUER Group.  

The agreement includes an option for DEME to acquire the remaining 50% stake within the next five years. 

The BAUER Group, headquartered in Schrobenhausen, Germany, is a global construction and mechanical engineering company specializing in geotechnical solutions, equipment manufacturing, and resource management. Operating in over 70 countries, it provides services such as specialist foundation engineering, drilling, and environmental technology. The BAUER Group employs approximately 12,000 people and reported revenues of around €1.7 billion in 2023.  

BAUER Offshore Technologies GmbH, a subsidiary of the BAUER Group, is based in Schrobenhausen, Germany.

DEME Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (DEME), is a Belgium-based contractor specializing in offshore energy, dredging, marine infrastructure, and environmental remediation. Founded in 1876, DEME operates in over 90 countries with a workforce of more than 5,800 and a fleet of over 100 specialized vessels. In 2023, DEME reported a turnover of €3.3 billion and an EBITDA of €596 million.   

DEME Offshore Holding NV is a wholly owned subsidiary of DEME Group NV, focused on the group’s offshore energy operations. It manages activities such as the installation of offshore wind farm foundations, cable laying, and subsea construction.

