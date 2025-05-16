  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Antwerp-Bruges demonstrates autonomous electric shuttle at Medrepair terminal

2025 May 16   15:24

ports

Port of Antwerp-Bruges demonstrates autonomous electric shuttle at Medrepair terminal

Port of Antwerp-Bruges, in collaboration with Akkodis, VDL, and Medrepair (part of MedlogSA, a subsidiary of MSC), conducted a live demonstration of an autonomous, fully electric shuttle for intra-terminal container transport at the Medrepair terminal, according to the company's release.

The event was part of the PIONEERS project, funded under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.  

The shuttle automates short-distance container transfers between operational areas such as warehouses, stacks, and gates, reducing reliance on diesel-powered vehicles and manual handling.

It features intelligent navigation software, high-resolution sensors, and a central Human-Machine Interface (HMI) for autonomous operation along predefined routes.  

Built on the VDL 3-axle MTT platform, the vehicle has a 6x4 electric transmission, a dynamic axle system, and specifications including a maximum speed of 15 km/h, an 8-hour range on a 144 kWh battery, 168 kW power, 2,200 Nm torque, 15,000 kg empty weight, 48,000 kg maximum payload, and 63,000 kg maximum total weight. Its dimensions are 2.55m wide, 1.07m chassis height, and 12.56m chassis length, equivalent to a standard truck.  

This demonstration follows a technical validation in Breda, Netherlands, earlier this year. The trial focused on integrating the system into an active port terminal to gather data for future scaling and commercial deployment.

The shuttle supports Logistics as a Service (LaaS) strategies, aiming to reduce turnaround times, address labor constraints, and increase yard throughput.  

Karel Smits, Director New Business VDL Automated Vehicles, commented, “VDL leads the way in sustainable heavy transport in the field of automated vehicles. Our knowledge and experience in design, electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving and mobility as a service, combined with safety, is fully applied to this MTT platform. Since 2011, VDL has had more than 300 automated guided vehicles in service at the ports of ECT (Rotterdam), PSA (Singapore) and DGT (Busan) and at the industrial sites of BASF (Ludwigshafen) and Aviko (Steenderen). The VDL Mixed Traffic Transporter that will operate in Antwerp is the perfect further development of our position.”

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a major European port authority managing the port sites of Antwerp and Zeebrugge in Belgium. It handles an annual throughput of 278 million tonnes, serving as a critical hub for containers, breakbulk, and vehicle transport. The port hosts 1,400 companies, including Europe’s largest integrated chemical cluster, and supports approximately 164,000 jobs, generating an added value of €21 billion.

Topics:

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

electric

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

17:06

Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

16:42

Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

15:46

Megamas Resources partners with Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven for 2027 cable laying vessel delivery

14:59

Folk Maritime expands fleet with three new Saudi-flagged ships

13:42

Petrobras aims to cut FPSO costs to $3.5 bln with simplified designs

13:30

DEME acquires 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

12:59

A.P. Moller Holding completes $1.3 bln acquisition of Svitzer shares

12:24

HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

11:47

ABS publishes safety insights for ammonia as a marine fuel

11:28

RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

10:59

Syria and DP World sign $800 mln MoU to develop Tartous Port

10:14

India mandates strict verification of P&I Insurance Certificates for vessels

09:46

Port of Long Beach reports record April cargo volume

2025 May 15

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

16:19

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

10:09

Panama Canal highlights financial performance and long-term investments at MAPA event

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news