2025 May 16   16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) held the steel cutting ceremony for a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for North Star Shipping Ltd., UK, on May 14, 2025, according to the company's release.

The ceremony, which marks the start of the vessel’s construction, was initiated by James Bradford, Chief Technology Officer of North Star Shipping.

The SOV is designed to support offshore wind farm operations. 

Cochin Shipyard Limited, established in 1972, is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India. Based in Kochi, Kerala, CSL is one of India’s leading shipbuilding and ship repair facilities. The company constructs and repairs a wide range of vessels, including commercial, defense, and offshore support ships. CSL has delivered over 50 high-end vessels to international clients in countries such as the USA, Germany, Norway, and the Middle East.

North Star Shipping Ltd., based in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, is a major operator of offshore infrastructure support vessels, primarily in the North Sea. With over 135 years of maritime experience, the company specializes in providing mission-critical services for the offshore wind industry. North Star owns the largest wholly UK-owned fleet operating in the North Sea and aims to expand its fleet with 40 hybrid-powered Service Operation Vessels by 2040.

