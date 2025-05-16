  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD Hyundai's Executive Vice Chairman meets U.S. Trade representative to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

2025 May 16   18:02

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai's Executive Vice Chairman meets U.S. Trade representative to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Chung Kisun, Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on May 16, 2025, to discuss cooperation in the shipbuilding industry between South Korea and the United States, according to the company's release.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers’ meeting in Jeju, South Korea.  

This marked the first official dialogue between Korea’s shipbuilding industry and the USTR.

During the talks, Chung introduced HD Hyundai’s collaboration with U.S. defense shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries and proposed areas for cooperation, including joint technology development, shipbuilding cooperation, and skilled workforce training programs.

He also highlighted the need for closer industrial cooperation between the two countries.  

Chung presented HD Hyundai Samho, an affiliate, and its crane manufacturing capabilities, addressing the dominance of Chinese port cranes in the U.S. market.

He proposed strengthening bilateral cooperation to diversify and stabilize the U.S. port equipment supply chain.  

Chung stated, “We deeply appreciate the United States’ commitment to rebuilding its shipbuilding industry. HD Hyundai stands fully prepared and willing to contribute wherever our capabilities are needed.”  

Greer, who previously served as Chief of Staff to Ambassador Robert Lighthizer during President Trump’s first term, was in South Korea to attend the APEC trade ministers’ meeting. 

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate specializing in shipbuilding, heavy industries, and energy solutions. Formerly part of the Hyundai Group, it operates as a leading global shipbuilder through subsidiaries like HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho.

Topics:

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

17:06

Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

16:42

Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

16:16

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of service operation vessel for North Star Shipping

15:46

Megamas Resources partners with Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven for 2027 cable laying vessel delivery

15:24

Port of Antwerp-Bruges demonstrates autonomous electric shuttle at Medrepair terminal

14:59

Folk Maritime expands fleet with three new Saudi-flagged ships

13:42

Petrobras aims to cut FPSO costs to $3.5 bln with simplified designs

13:30

DEME acquires 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

12:59

A.P. Moller Holding completes $1.3 bln acquisition of Svitzer shares

12:24

HHLA achieves 19.8% revenue increase and 86.6% EBIT growth in Q1 2025

11:47

ABS publishes safety insights for ammonia as a marine fuel

11:28

RINA reports €915 mln in 2024 revenues and updates global strategy

10:59

Syria and DP World sign $800 mln MoU to develop Tartous Port

10:14

India mandates strict verification of P&I Insurance Certificates for vessels

09:46

Port of Long Beach reports record April cargo volume

2025 May 15

18:00

Excelerate Energy closes acquisition of integrated LNG and power platform in Jamaica

17:34

DESFA сompletes Revithoussa LNG terminal maintenance and installs high-pressure BOG compressor

17:13

Piraeus Port reports highest ever revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024

16:59

Denmark launches world's first remote pilotage test program

16:19

SAIC expands fleet with world's largest 9,500-car Roll-on/Roll-off vessel for European voyage

15:25

Forth Ports submits plans for Tilbury3 expansion at Port of Tilbury

13:54

Hanwha Ocean establishes warship MRO cluster with 15 regional companies

13:11

Hapag-Lloyd reports profit increase in Q1 2025

12:43

HMM sees 52% net profit growth in Q1 despite falling freight rates

12:42

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 20, 2025

12:28

Prysmian unveils Monna Lisa cable laying vessel and expands submarine cable production in Finland

11:46

LNG pathway shows shortest payback period under IMO Net-Zero Framework, says SEA-LNG

11:29

Port of Gothenburg hosts inaugural bunkering of locally produced liquefied biomethane

10:58

Anemoi, Hafnia, GSI, and DNV collaborate on rotor sail design for MR tankers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news