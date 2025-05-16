HD Hyundai's Executive Vice Chairman meets U.S. Trade representative to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Chung Kisun, Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on May 16, 2025, to discuss cooperation in the shipbuilding industry between South Korea and the United States, according to the company's release.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers’ meeting in Jeju, South Korea.

This marked the first official dialogue between Korea’s shipbuilding industry and the USTR.

During the talks, Chung introduced HD Hyundai’s collaboration with U.S. defense shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries and proposed areas for cooperation, including joint technology development, shipbuilding cooperation, and skilled workforce training programs.

He also highlighted the need for closer industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Chung presented HD Hyundai Samho, an affiliate, and its crane manufacturing capabilities, addressing the dominance of Chinese port cranes in the U.S. market.

He proposed strengthening bilateral cooperation to diversify and stabilize the U.S. port equipment supply chain.

Chung stated, “We deeply appreciate the United States’ commitment to rebuilding its shipbuilding industry. HD Hyundai stands fully prepared and willing to contribute wherever our capabilities are needed.”

Greer, who previously served as Chief of Staff to Ambassador Robert Lighthizer during President Trump’s first term, was in South Korea to attend the APEC trade ministers’ meeting.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate specializing in shipbuilding, heavy industries, and energy solutions. Formerly part of the Hyundai Group, it operates as a leading global shipbuilder through subsidiaries like HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho.