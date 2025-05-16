Pilbara Ports reports 13% increase in April 2024 throughput to 65.4 mln tonnes

Pilbara Ports reported a total monthly throughput of 65.4 million tonnes (Mt) for April 2024, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to April 2023.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 50.1Mt, of which 49.4Mt was iron ore exports. This represented a 14 per cent increase in total throughput compared to April 2023.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totaled 180,000 tonnes, a decrease of nine per cent from April 2023.

The Port of Dampier recorded a total throughput of 14.2Mt, an 11 per cent increase from April 2023.

Imports through the Port of Dampier amounted to 170,000 tonnes, reflecting a 57 per cent increase compared to April 2023.

Pilbara Ports noted that several factors influence throughput fluctuations, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations, and proponent needs. Since 1 July 2023, total throughput across all ports has reached 617.9Mt.

Pilbara Ports Authority is a Western Australian government trading enterprise responsible for managing and operating several ports in the Pilbara region, including Port Hedland, Dampier, Ashburton, and Varanus Island. These ports are critical for the export of bulk commodities, particularly iron ore and liquefied natural gas (LNG), serving major mining companies such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue.

The Port of Port Hedland, operated by Pilbara Ports, is the world’s largest iron ore export hub, located in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The Port of Dampier, also managed by Pilbara Ports, is a key export facility in the Pilbara region, primarily handling iron ore and liquefied natural gas (LNG).