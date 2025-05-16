Boskalis dredges 4 mln cubic meters for Sohar LNG Terminal project

Royal Boskalis Westminster is nearing completion of a dredging project at SOHAR Port and Freezone in northern Oman to accommodate a new LNG terminal, according to the company's release.

The company has dredged approximately four million cubic meters of sand using its trailing suction hopper dredgers Willem van Oranje and Coastway, along with the backhoe dredger Colbart.

“The final phase of a dredging project is often not the most challenging, but it typically takes the most time. This is also the case for the Sohar project in northern Oman,” Boskalis stated.

Currently, the Willem van Oranje has left the Gulf of Oman, while the Coastway and Colbart, supported by the tug Aquamarine and the plough-equipped multicat Sidi, continue leveling the seabed.

The process, described as “spot hunting,” involves daily coordination between surveyors, the project team, and vessels to dredge high peaks on the seabed to the required depth.

The dredging work aims to create space for the expansion of SOHAR Port, enabling new LNG-related activities in the coming months.

Royal Boskalis Westminster is a Dutch company specializing in dredging, maritime infrastructure, and offshore energy services. Headquartered in Papendrecht, Netherlands, Boskalis operates a fleet of dredging vessels, including trailing suction hopper dredgers and backhoe dredgers, used for port expansion, land reclamation, and coastal protection projects worldwide.

SOHAR Port and Freezone is a deep-sea port and free trade zone located in Sohar, Oman, approximately 220 km northwest of Muscat. Managed by the Sohar Industrial Port Company, it serves as a logistics and industrial hub, supporting industries such as energy, petrochemicals, and manufacturing. The port is a joint venture between the Omani government and the Port of Rotterdam.