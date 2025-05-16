Shanghai advances construction of major automated container terminal

Shanghai is progressing with the development of a significant automated container terminal in the northern area of Xiaoyangshan Island, as announced by the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG).

This project is recognized as a national key initiative under China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025).

Upon completion, the terminal will feature a 6,100-meter shoreline, including 5,500 meters designated for container operations.

The facility will comprise seven berths accommodating 70,000-ton-class vessels and fifteen berths for 20,000-ton-class vessels, with an anticipated annual throughput capacity of 11.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The construction, expected to span approximately eight years, aims to integrate advanced automated terminal technologies while adhering to ecological and green port standards throughout both construction and operational phases.

This development seeks to enhance the digital, intelligent, and sustainable infrastructure of the Shanghai International Shipping Center.

The project encompasses the reclamation of around 100 million cubic meters of land. By the end of 2024, investments had exceeded 6 billion yuan (approximately $830 million), with an additional projected investment of over 4 billion yuan in 2025.

To facilitate construction and phased operations, the area has been segmented into four sections from west to east.

The first section is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, followed by inspection and trial operations. Construction faces challenges due to the absence of a natural barrier, exposing the site to winter cold waves and northeasterly winds, limiting effective construction periods to approximately 10 days per month from November to March.

To mitigate these conditions, a 7,500-meter-long breakwater is being constructed parallel to the dockyard, utilizing innovative "large cylindrical buckets" as foundations—a pioneering approach in offshore dock and revetment structures.

Shanghai International Port Group Co., Ltd. (SIPG) is the exclusive operator of public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, one of the world's busiest container ports. Established in 2003, SIPG oversees port operations, logistics, and related services, playing a pivotal role in China's maritime trade and economic development.