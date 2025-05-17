  1. Home
2025 May 17   10:03

Hy2gen green hydrogen plant gets RFNBO certification

German-headquartered Hy2gen says it has secured certification for its green hydrogen and e-methane in line with EU regulations for renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) as it eyes expansion.

Hy2gen said that CertifHy’s certification of its 6.3MW Atlantis plant in Werlte, Germany, confirmed the project meets all EU criteria.

The project, which has been operating since 2013, was acquired from Kiwi AG in 2023 when it was primarily producing hydrogen and biogenic CO2-based e-methane. However, the company now says green hydrogen is the main product.

It comes as Hy2gen inks a new power purchase agreement (PPA) for additional power supply to the project, which will allow it to expand capacity.

The firm has previously said it could boost the site by a further 5MW.

“With the RFNBO certification, we are increasing the value of our molecules by providing our customers with the assurance that our products are renewable and can be used to decarbonise industrial sectors to comply with EU regulations,” said Hy2gen Deutschland Managing Director, Matthias Lisson.

EU RFNBO regulations require green hydrogen producers to carefully source renewable energy supply through mechanisms such as additionality, time matching and grid correlation.

