Avenir LNG announces completion of compulsory acquisition of remaining issued and outstanding shares

2025 May 17   12:14

Avenir LNG is now fully owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of March 5, 2025, stating that Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Bors: SNI), through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. had resolved to proceed with a compulsory acquisition of the shares of Avenir LNG Limited (‘Avenir LNG’) not already owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd, Avenir LNG said.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is pleased to announce that the compulsory acquisition process has been successfully completed, and Avenir LNG is now fully owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. 

A request to have Avenir LNG delisted from Euronext N-OTC will be submitted, and it is expected that such delisting will occur shortly.

Advisors
DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as financial advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, in connection with the compulsory acquisition process.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

